ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O + HYPOALLERGENIC is a complete diet for adult cats formulated to support urinary health by promoting the dissolution of struvite stones, reducing their recurrence, and helping to manage calcium oxalate (CaOx) recurrence, and for the reduction of ingredient and nutrient intolerances. - Helps to dilute your cat’s urine, making it less liable to form crystals - Contains low RSS (relative supersaturation) to help lower the concentration of ions that can contribute to crystal formation in the urinary tract - Formulated with hydrolysed protein to make it easier for your cat’s digestive tract to absorb the protein and to help reduce the risk of adverse reaction to food from the immune system - A combination of supportive nutrients to helps support the natural protective barrier role of your cat’s skin to help maintain optimal skin health Important to note: Due to its highly technical nature and the requirement for a diagnosis, this diet can only be recommended via a veterinary clinic through a consultation for your pet. Transitioning your pet from one diet to another should be a smooth and gradual process over a 7–10-day period. Please ensure you follow the correct rationing amount. It is not advised to mix feed with other wet or dry complete diets or other types of food in order to achieve the best possible results from your multifunction diet.