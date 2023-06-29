ROYAL CANIN CLINIC PUPPY & KITTEN PROGRAM

1. This offer is made by Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 88 092 020 178) of 727 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008 (Royal Canin) and Royal Canin Australia NZBN 9429031867399, Building 14, 666 Great South Road, Ellerslie, Auckland, 1051 (“Promoter”)2. This offer is available to Australian and New Zealand residents who are aged 18 years or over (“Eligible Claimants”).3. This offer is not available to directors, officers, management and employees (and their immediate families) of Royal Canin or the agencies, companies or participating Shelters or Rescues associated with this offer.4. The gift available under this offer (the Gift) comprises of to 2 x $20 (2 - 4kg bag) or $50 (8kg or larger) off Royal Canin products vouchers (Voucher 1 and Voucher 2).5. Voucher 1 expires 2 months from the date of issue and is valid for $20 (2 - 4kg bag) or $50 (8kg or larger) off one full priced Royal Canin product purchase.6. Voucher 2 expires 3 months from the date of issue and is valid for $20 (2 - 4kg bag) or $50 (8kg or larger) off one full priced Royal Canin product purchase.7. Vouchers are valid at participating veterinary clinics who stock Royal Canin products and display promotional materials for this Gift (each, a Participating Clinic). Vouchers are valid only at point of purchase. Vouchers are not valid with any other offer and not redeemable for cash.8. Submissions for vouchers, constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions ("Terms and Conditions").9. To claim the Gift an Eligible Claimant must use a compatible device scan the Royal Canin Puppy and Kitten Program QR code displayed in a Participating Clinic and complete the online form and provide the requested details, including a valid email address and phone number.10. The Prompter may amend these published terms and conditions and/or revoke the Offer at any time without notice. If these terms and conditions are amended, they will come into effect on the date they are published.11. a. A link to Voucher 1 will be automatically sent by SMS to the eligible recipient within 24 hours after completion of the online form, which includes Eligible Claimant entering the barcode for the Royal Canin product to identify the product for Voucher 1 discount (registration.) Voucher 1 is valid for 2 months from date of issue.b. 14 days after submitting your voucher, you will receive a promotional SMS from Royal Canin with a link to receive Voucher 2. To receive Voucher 2, you must, within 2 months of receiving the promotional SMS:i. make a purchase from a Participating Clinic using Voucher 1;ii. click the link in the promotional email received from Royal Canin, follow the link and sign up to become a Healthy Pets Club Member.c. Voucher 1 and Voucher 2 are individually valid for $20 (2 - 4kg bag) or $50 (8kg or larger) off one full priced ROYAL CANIN® product in the Kitten, Puppy or Neutered range. Included products are as follows: Australia and New Zealand: Canine, all bag sizes: Mini Puppy, Medium Puppy, Maxi Puppy, Giant Puppy, Giant Junior, Kitten, Mother & Babycat. New Zealand only: Mini Starter Mother & Babydog, Medium Starter Mother & Babydog, Maxi Starter Mother & Babydog. Royal Canin reserves the right to alter products available on the program at its discretion.d. Vouchers are only valid at Participating Clinics to be redeemed for in store purchases. Vouchers are not valid online or at shows or exhibitions. Limited to 1 voucher per customer per household. Valid in Australia only.12. Prior to purchase, open link sent by SMS for Voucher 1 or Voucher 2 and to redeem, present the relevant voucher to a clinic staff member of a Participating Clinic before finalising your purchase. The staff member will click ‘redeem’ which renders the voucher as used at the time of purchase.13. You may only participate in this offer once.14. Products are only available while stocks last.15. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions restricts, excludes or modifies any consumer rights that consumers may have under any statute including the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth).16. Except for any conditions, warranties and representations expressly stated in these Terms and Conditions, to the extent permitted by law Royal Canin excludes all conditions, warranties and representations in connection with any Gift.17. Subject to paragraphs 16 and 17, Royal Canin and the agencies and companies associated with this offer are not liable (including in negligence) for:a. any loss (including indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense, damage, personal injury (including allergies, skin conditions or other reactions), illness or death suffered in connection with this offer or any Gift, except for any liability which under statute cannot be excluded (in which case that liability is limited to the greatest extent allowed by law); orb. without limiting paragraph 16(a), any loss of, damage to or delay in delivery of Gifts.18. This offer is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You provide your information to Royal Canin and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability.19. Royal Canin collects your personal information via the claim form when you submit your claim for the Gift and/or redeem a voucher. Royal Canin collects this personal information to administer this offer. You may be offered the optional opportunity to receive coupons, newsletters, informational materials, marketing communications about Royal Canin and its brands, products and services in the future, for example if you sign up to become a Healthy Pets Club member to receive Voucher 2. You will not be contacted for marketing purposes unless you have provided your express consent, including when you claim the Gift or become a Healthy Pets Club member. Royal Canin may also use the personal information you provide for consumer care and research purposes and for other purposes as described in its privacy policy (see https://www.mars.com/privacy). Royal Canin may provide your personal information to its service providers in connection with managing this offer (for example, to its delivery service providers), in connection with conducting marketing (provided you have consented to receive marketing materials) and for consumer care and research purposes.20. If Royal Canin does not collect your personal information, you may not be able to claim a Gift or receive communications about our brands, products and services, which may be of interest to you. Royal Canin may disclose your personal information to its family of companies and to their vendors or service providers for the purposes of facilitating this offer, who may also contact you including to verify delivery details and provide you with delivery tracking information. These companies may be based overseas, including in France or Singapore.21. Royal Canin's privacy policy (see https://www.mars.com/privacy) contains information about:a. how you may seek to access your personal information that is held by Royal Canin and seek correction of such information; andb. how you may complain about a breach of the Australian or New Zealand Privacy Principles, or a registered privacy code that binds Royal Canin, and how Royal Canin will deal with such a complaint.22. If you need to contact Royal Canin, or have any questions, please use the online contact form, available at https://www.royalcanin.com/au/contact-us, https://www.royalcanin.com/nz/contact-us or email [email protected] or our pet health nutrition team [email protected] or call 1800 622 969.23. You are responsible for your own costs associated with participating in this offer.24. If you participate using multiple email addresses, phone numbers or names, you may be disqualified.25. Royal Canin may, at any time, require you to produce documentation to establish to Royal Canin's satisfaction your eligibility to participate in this offer (for example, documentation establishing your identity, age and place of residence).26. Failure by Royal Canin to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not waive those rights.27. Royal Canin may exclude or suspend you from this offer or from receiving benefits under this offer if you:a. breach these Terms and Conditions;b. engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the offer;c. act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner;d. do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of Royal Canin or any of its brands, products, related entities or contractors;e. breach any law in connection with this offer; orf. behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate in the opinion of Royal Canin.28. Royal Canin is not liable if this offer cannot run as planned for any reason beyond Royal Canin's reasonable control, for example due to software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, fraud or technical failure. Where it is reasonably practical for it to do so, Royal Canin will notify you of any such delay or failure.29. Gifts cannot be transferred or exchanged, nor redeemed for cash.30. Royal Canin is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you participating in this offer. You should seek independent financial advice. If for GST purposes this offer results in any supply being made for non-monetary consideration, you must follow the Australian Taxation Office's stated view that where the parties are at arm's length, goods and services exchanged are of equal GST inclusive market values.

Information on how to enter and prize details form part of these Terms and Conditions. By entering, individuals accept these Terms and Conditions. Any entry not complying with these Terms and Conditions is invalid. WHO CAN PARTICIPATE Entry is open to veterinary nurses and veterinary technicians who are residents of Australia or New Zealand aged 18 years or older (“ Eligible Entrants ”). Employees of the Promoter, the Promoter’s associated companies and the Promoter’s agencies associated with this competition are excluded. "Associated companies" includes without limitation, the agents and contractors of the Promoter that are involved in: the competition or development of the competition; and the manufacture or distribution of the Promoter's products. By entering the competition, individuals represent that they are eligible to enter the competition based on these Terms and Conditions. COMPETITION PRIOD The competition commences at 8.00am AEDT (10.00am NZDT) on 24/03/23 and concludes at 6.00pm AEDT (8.00pm NZDT) on 05/05/23 (“ Competition Period ”). HOW TO ENTER To enter, Eligible Entrants must, enter the competition during the Competition Period by: Clicking the link in the survey sent to them either by the Promoter, the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia or the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association, or clicking the survey link on a social media post by the Promoter, the Veterinary Nurses Council of Australia (VNCA) or the New Zealand Veterinary Nursing Association (NZVNA); and fully complete the Royal Canin, VNCA and NZVNA Vet Nurse/Tech Survey, including providing all requested information. Multiple entries are not permitted. Eligible Entrants take full responsibility for the content of their entry and for ensuring that their entry complies with these Terms and Conditions. If an entry cannot be verified to the Promoter’s satisfaction, the entry will be deemed invalid. The Promoter is not responsible if your mobile device/desktop is not sufficiently capable for the purpose of completing the Royal Canin, VNCA and NZVNA Vet Nurse/Tech Survey. DRAW & PRIZES A random electronic draw will be conducted, commencing at 2.00pm AEST (4.00pm NZST) on 12/05/23 at XPO Brands, 6 Westside Avenue, Port Melbourne VIC 3027 Australia (“Draw Location”). The first six (6) valid entries drawn from the entries received during the Competition Period will win a prize. Each winner will receive a prize of six (6) months’ of food for one cat or one dog with the appropriate Royal Canin diet (up to the value of $720AUD or $773NZD). The quantity defined as “6 months’ supply” is determined by the recommended feeding guide relevant to the Royal Canin diet product and the size of the winner’s cat or dog, as prescribed on the back of the relevant product pack. The Promoter will liaise with the winners to ensure the correct products and quantities are provided. The total prize pool is valued at up to $4,320AUD or $4,641NZD. Prize values are accurate at the date of commencement of the competition and include any applicable GST. The Promoter is not responsible for any change in prize value. Prizes cannot be transferred, exchanged or redeemed for cash. Without limiting any other term of these Terms and Conditions, all prizes (and elements of prizes) must be taken as and when specified or will be forfeited with no replacement. Entrants are restricted to winning only one prize per person (excludes SA residents) . WINNER NOTIFICATION, VERIFICATION & DELIVERY



Provisional prize winners will be contacted by the email provided in the survey by 18/05/23 . Each provisional prize winner will receive an email confirming that they are a provisional winner, including instructions which they must follow in order to verify their entry and claim their prize. Entrants and provisional prize winners may be required to: respond to the email or phone call to claim their prize; and provide proof of identity, proof of age and proof of residency to verify their entry (“ Proof of Identity ”), where identification considered suitable for verification is at the Promoter’s discretion, to verify that the relevant entry is valid (“Prize Claim Requirements”). If an entrant/provisional prize winner fails to respond or to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter’s discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not waive those rights.



Prize winners will have their name and state/territory of residence published on https://www.royalcanin.com/au/competition-terms and https://www.royalcanin.com/nz/competition-terms on 18/05 /23 for a period of 28 days. Once an entrant/provisional prize winner is deemed by the Promoter to have complied with these Terms and Conditions (including the Prize Claim Requirements), the Promoter will declare them a winner. Prize winners will have their prize sent to their nominated address. Winners will have their prize sent all at once (i.e. the full six (6) months’ food supply). Once dispatched, the Promoter is not liable for any prize that has been lost, stolen, damaged or tampered with in any way. RE-DRAW (IF ANY) If a provisional prize winner fails to satisfy the Prize Claim Requirements (including if the Promoter can't contact a prize winner after making all reasonable attempts) and/or any prize remains unclaimed by 11.00am AEST (1.00pm NZST) on 10/08/23, the relevant entry/ies will be discarded and the Promoter will conduct a re-draw at 11.30am AEST (1.30pm NZST) on 11/08/23 at the Draw Location. The re-draw winner/s (if any) will be notified via email and by phone on 18/08/23 and will have their name and state/territory of residence published on https://www.royalcanin.com/au/competition-terms and https://www.royalcanin.com/nz/competition-terms on 18/08/23 for a period of 28 days. If any prize remains un-won at the end of this competition, or if a prize winner cannot be found, that information will be published on https://www.royalcanin.com/au/competition-terms and https://www.royalcanin.com/au/competition-terms on 15/09/23. GENERAL Entries must be received during the Competition Period and will be deemed to be received only when received by the Promoter. The Promoter is not liable for any problems with communications networks. You are responsible for your own costs associated with entering. If you enter using automatically generated entries or multiple phone numbers/email addresses/addresses/aliases, you may be disqualified. Prizes must be taken as stated and may not be varied. Prizes are subject to any additional terms and conditions imposed by the relevant supplier or the Promoter. You agree that if a prize (or element of a prize) is unavailable for any reason the Promoter may provide another item of equal or higher value, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities. All costs associated or arising in connection with the prize are the responsibility of the respective prize winner. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions restricts, excludes or modifies any consumer rights under any statute including the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) and the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (as applicable). However, to the extent permitted by law to do so, the Promoter makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, under laws other than the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 regarding the quality or suitability of the prize awarded as part of this competition and the Promoter will not be responsible for breach of such representations or warranties. Subject to the previous paragraph, the Promoter, the Promoter's related entities and all agencies associated with the competition are not liable for any loss or damage whatsoever which is suffered, including but not limited to indirect or consequential loss, or for personal injury suffered or sustained during the course of accepting or using a prize, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. To the extent permitted by law, liability is limited to the cost of replacing the prize won. The Promoter is not liable for entries, prize claims or correspondence that are misplaced, misdirected, delayed, lost, incomplete, illegible or incorrectly submitted. By entering, entrants request that their full address not be published. The Promoter is not responsible for any dispute between a winner and any person with whom they choose, or choose not to, share a prize. If more than one person attempts to claim a prize, the Promoter has sole and absolute discretion to determine which of those persons the winning entrant is. The Promoter collects your personal information directly or through its agents or contractors when you submit an entry to the Promoter via the survey link provided by the Promoter, the VNCA or NZVNA . The Promoter will use your personal information that you provide in your entry to conduct and manage the competition. The Promoter may disclose your personal information to its related companies, agents and contractors to assist in conducting this competition, communicating with you or storing data or to hold and use for purposes of awarding the prizes & distributing the prizes as required. This may include disclosures to organisations located in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States. If you have marked the "opt-in" box on the entry form, you consent to us keeping your personal information on our database to use for future marketing purposes, including contacting you by electronic messaging. The Promoter reserves the right to share the survey results with VCNA, NZVNA and within the Mars business (this would not include individual personal information or data). The Promoter’s privacy policy located at https://www.mars.com/privacy-policy contains information about: how you may access the personal information that is held by us and seek correction of such information; and how you can make a complaint about a breach of the Australian Privacy Principles or New Zealand Information Privacy Principles or any other applicable privacy law and how those complaints will be dealt with. Entrants must not: tamper with the entry process; engage in any conduct that may jeopardise the fair and proper conduct of the competition; act in a disruptive, annoying, threatening, abusive or harassing manner; do anything that may diminish the good name or reputation of the Promoter or any of its related entities or of the agencies or companies associated with this competition; breach any law; or behave in a way that is otherwise inappropriate. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify entries that do not meet these Terms and Conditions and/or any person who tampers or attempts to tamper with the entry process, including but not limited to the utilisation of techniques designed for making multiple entries, or for submitting an entry that is otherwise not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions. By providing your entry you consent to the Promoter using your personal information to determine whether any tampering or attempted tampering with the entry process has occurred. If this competition cannot run as planned for any reason beyond the Promoter's control, for example due to software, hardware or communications issues, unauthorised intervention, tampering, pandemic, fraud or technical failure, the Promoter may end, change, suspend or cancel the competition or disqualify affected entries/entrants, subject to any necessary approval by the state/territory gaming authorities. The Promoter is not responsible for any tax implications arising from you winning a prize. You should seek independent financial advice. If for GST purposes this competition results in any supply being made for non-monetary consideration, you must follow the Australian Taxation Office’s stated view that where the parties are at arm’s length, goods and services exchanged are of equal GST inclusive market values. If any dispute arises between you and the Promoter concerning the conduct of this competition or claiming a prize, the Promoter will take reasonable steps to consider your point of view, taking into account any facts or evidence you put forward, and to respond to it fairly within a reasonable time. In all other respects, the Promoter’s decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into. This competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. You provide your information to the Promoter and not to any social media platform. You completely release any relevant social media platforms from any and all liability. The competition is conducted by Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 88 092 020 178), of Level 23, 727 Collins Street, Docklands VIC 3008 (“ Promoter ”) and Royal Canin Australia NZBN 9429031867399, Building 14, 666 Great South Road, Ellerslie, Auckland, 1051 (“ Promoter ”) These Terms and Conditions are governed by the laws of Australia and New Zealand, as applicable. Authorised under: ACT Permit No. TP 23/00557







2022 Royal Canin Christmas Giveaway (AU & NZ) Terms & Conditions ("Conditions of Entry")

Schedule Promotion: Royal Canin Christmas Giveaway (AU & NZ) Promoter: ROYAL CANIN AUSTRALIA PTY LTD trading ABN 88 092 020 178, Level 23,727 Collins Street, Melbourne, VIC 3000, Australia. Ph: 1300 657 021 (Australia) and +64 9 583 6400 (New Zealand) Promotional Period: Start date: 01/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT End date: 20/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT Entry Periods: Entry Period: Start Date & Time: End Date & Time: 1 01/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 02/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT 2 09/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 10/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT 3 14/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 15/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT 4 19/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 20/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT Eligible entrants: Entry is only open to Australian and NZ residents who are 18 years and over. How to Enter: To enter the Promotion, the entrant must complete the following steps during an Entry Period: a) visit @RoyalCaninANZ on Instagram located at https://www.instagram.com/royalcaninanz/like the promotional post; b) follow @RoyalCaninANZ on Instagram; and c) provide an answer to the promotional question for the relevant Entry Period (within 25 words or less). Entry Period: Start Date & Time: End Date & Time: 1 01/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 02/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT 2 09/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 10/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT 3 14/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 15/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT 4 19/12/22 at 10:00 am AEDT 20/12/22 at 09:00 am AEDT A different promotional post will be released on https://www.instagram.com/royalcaninanz/during each Entry Period. Each promotional post will contain a Promotional Question (as set out above). There will be a total of four (4) promotional posts throughout the Promotional Period. Entries permitted: Multiple entries permitted subject to the following: a) limit one (1) entry permitted per person per Entry Period; and b) by completing the entry method, the entrant will receive one (1) entry. The entrant is eligible to win a maximum of one (1) prize. Total Prize Pool: AUD $1000.00 (NZD $1077.00) Prize Description Number of this prize Value (per prize) Winning Method The prize is a Royal Canin food pack. The exact inclusions of the food pack is determined by the Promoter and will be communicated to the winner. The prizes will be delivered by mail. 4 (1 prize per Entry Period) AUD$200.00 NZD$215.00 Judging Winner notification: The winners will be contacted via their Instagram account within seven (7) business days of the judging. Unclaimed Prizes: In the event of an unclaimed prize, the Promoter may at its discretion assign the prize to the entry judged the next best entry, conduct a further judging to award the prize, or withdraw the prize unawarded. The Promoter is under no obligation to award any unclaimed prize.



























1. The entrant agrees and acknowledges that they have read these Conditions of Entry (and Schedule) and that entry into the Promotion is deemed to be acceptance of these Conditions of Entry (and Schedule). Any capitalised terms used in these Conditions of Entry have the meaning given in the Schedule, unless stated otherwise. 2. The Promotion commences on the Start Date and ends on the End Date ("Promotional Period"). Entries are deemed to be received at the time of receipt by the Promoter and not at the time of transmission or deposit by the entrant. Records of the Promoter and its agencies are final and conclusive as to the time of receipt. 3. Valid and eligible entries will be accepted during the Promotional Period. 4. Employees (and their immediate family members) of agencies/companies directly associated with the conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter, businesses involved in determination of winner/s for the Promotion, businesses involved in the management of the Promotion, any organisation benefiting from the Promotion, the Promoter’s distributors, suppliers, subsidiary companies/businesses and associated companies and agencies are not eligible to enter. "Immediate family member" means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin. 5. Judging: a) The winner will be determined by representatives of the Promoter. Each entry will be judged on the basis of the individual creative merit of the answer provided to the relevant promotional question. i) The best valid entry in each Entry Period, as determined by the judges, will win the prize specified in the Schedule above. ii) The judges may select additional reserve entries which they determine to be the next best, and record them in order, in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant. iii) The winners will be determined by skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winners. The judges' decision is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. 6. All reasonable attempts will be made to contact each winner. 7. If any winner chooses not to take their prize (or is unable to), or does not take or claim a prize by the time specified by the Promoter, or is unavailable, they forfeit the prize and the Promoter is not obliged to substitute the prize. 8. Entry and continued participation in the Promotion is dependent on the entrant following and acting in accordance with the Instagram Terms of Use, (http://instagram.com/legal/terms/). This Promotion adheres to the terms and conditions set out in the Instagram promotion guidelines which can be found at: http://help.instagram.com/179379842258600. Any questions or comments regarding the Promotion must be directed to the Promoter, not to Instagram. The entrant releases Instagram and its associated companies from all liabilities arising in respect of the Promotion. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Instagram. 9. The value of the prizes is accurate and based upon the recommended retail value of the prizes (inclusive of GST) at the date of printing. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the value of the prizes after that date. 10. No part of a prize is exchangeable, redeemable for cash or any other prize or transferable, unless otherwise specified in writing by the Promoter. 11. If a prize (or portion of a prize) is unavailable the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that portion of the prize) to a prize of equal or greater value and specification. 12. No entry fee is charged by the Promoter to enter the Promotion. Where entry is allowed online, there is no additional cost to enter the Promotion other than any cost paid by the entrant to access the website or social media platform of entry via their Internet service provider. 13. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant or winner, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant or winner. 14. Entrants' personal information will be collected by the Promoter. Personal information will be stored on the Promoter's database. The Promoter may use this information for future marketing purposes regarding its products, including contacting the entrant electronically. The Promoter is bound by the Australian Privacy Principles in accordance with the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and its privacy policy which is located at www.mars.com/privacy-policy-australia. The Promoter's privacy policy contains information about how the entrant may access, update and seek correction of the personal information the





Promoter holds about them and how the entrant may complain about any potential breach by the Promoter of the Australian Privacy Principles or any other Australian privacy laws and how such complaints will be dealt with. The Promoter collects personal information about entrants to enable them to participate in this Promotion and may disclose the entrants' personal information to third parties including its contractors and agents, prize suppliers and service providers to assist in conducting this Promotion. If the entrant does not provide their personal information as requested, they may be ineligible to enter or claim a prize in the Promotion. The Promoter may transfer entrants' personal information to countries specified in the Promoter’s privacy policy. 15. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse to allow a winner to take part in any or all aspects of a prize, if the Promoter determines in their absolute discretion, that a winner is not in the physical or mental condition necessary to be able to safely participate in or accept the prize. It is a condition of accepting the prize that a winner may be required to sign a legal release as determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion, prior to receiving a prize. 16. If a prize is provided to the Promoter by a third party, the prize is subject to the terms and conditions of the third party prize supplier and the provision of the prize is the sole responsibility of the third party and not the Promoter. The terms and conditions which apply to the prize at the time it is issued to the winner will prevail over these Conditions of Entry, to the extent of any inconsistency. The Promoter accepts no responsibility or liability for any delay or failure by the third party to deliver the prize, any delay or failure relating to the prize itself or failure by the third party to meet any of its obligations in these Conditions of Entry or otherwise. 17. Any guarantee or warranty given is in addition to any relevant statutory guarantees and warranties and nothing in these Conditions of Entry restricts, excludes or modifies or purports to restrict, exclude or modify any statutory consumer rights under any applicable law including the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) and/or Fair Trading Act 1986 (NZ) and the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth). 18. If for any reason any aspect of this Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of computer virus, communications network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failure or any cause beyond the control of the Promoter, the Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion and invalidate any affected entries, or suspend or modify a prize. 19. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to validate and check the authenticity of entries and entrant's details (including an entrant's identity, age and place of residence). In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof as required by the Promoter to validate their entry, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered. Incomplete, indecipherable, inaudible, incorrect and illegible entries, as applicable, will at the Promoter's discretion be deemed invalid and not eligible to win. Entries containing offensive or defamatory comments, or which breach any law or infringe any third party rights, including intellectual property rights, are not eligible to win. The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an individual to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and may render all entries submitted by that individual invalid. 20. All material submitted on entry (including answer(s) to a promotional question) must NOT: (a) be in breach of any laws, regulations and rights, e.g. any laws regarding intellectual property (copyright, trademarks, etc), defamation and privacy; (b) be defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, contain nudity, aggressive, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable or discriminate/vilify any section of the community with respect to race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, origin, sexual preference, mental illness, disability or gender or unsuitable for publication; or (c) contain viruses. Entrants warrant that they own or have the right to license the copyright in any entry submitted by them into this Promotion, for the purposes of this Promotion, that no rights have been granted to any third party in respect of any such entry which would prevent the entry being used as contemplated by this Promotion, and that the use by the Promoter of any such entry will not breach any laws or infringe the rights of any person (including without limitation with respect to privacy, intellectual property and defamation). Entrants must obtain prior consent from any person or from the owner(s) of any property that appears in their entry. By entering, all entrants license and grant the Promoter, its affiliates and sub-licensees an exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, and sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and display their entry (including any portion of their entry) for any purpose, including but not limited to future promotional, marketing or publicity purposes, in any media, without compensation, restriction on use, attribution or liability. Entrants further agree, upon request by the Promoter, to assign all of their rights, title and interest (including copyright) in





and to their entry to the Promoter and to sign any legal documentation to confirm such assignment. Entrants agree that their entry is their original work and does not infringe the rights of third parties, or that they have obtained full prior consent from any person who has jointly created or has any rights in the aforementioned material. Entrants consent to any use of their entry that may otherwise infringe their moral rights. Entrants are responsible for all entries they submit on entry. The Promoter will not be liable for any entries, to the extent permitted by law. The Promoter reserves the right to remove, request removal or decline to publish any entry or portion of an entry for any reason whatsoever, including if in breach of these Terms and Conditions. The Promoter will have no liability to entrants if it exercises this right and entrants must comply with any request made by the Promoter pursuant to this paragraph.The entrant warrants and represents that any material sent or provided by the entrant to the Promoter will not infringe any copyright, trademarks or other intellectual property rights of any third party (including moral rights) and that the entrant has all rights to use the materials and has obtained all necessary consents to comply with any relevant privacy and/or confidentiality requirements. Entrants agree to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the Terms and Conditions including this clause.

21. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify entries in the event of non-compliance with these Conditions of Entry. In the event that there is a dispute concerning the conduct of the Promotion or claiming a prize, the Promoter will resolve the dispute in direct consultation with the entrant. If the dispute cannot be resolved the Promoter’s decision will be final.

22. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense, damage, personal injury or death which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person's negligence or wilful misconduct) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using any prize (or recommendation), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law).

23. The entrant will participate in and co-operate as required with all reasonable marketing and editorial activities relating to the Promotion, including (but not limited to) being recorded, photographed, filmed or interviewed and acknowledges that the Promoter may use any such marketing and editorial material without further reference or compensation to them.

24. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any tax implications and the entrant must seek their own independent financial advice in regards to the tax implications relating to the prize or acceptance of the prize.

25. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of these rights.

2022 Royal Canin Mix it up Competition Terms & Conditions ("Conditions of Entry")

Schedule Promotion: 2022 Royal Canin Mix it up Competition Promoters: Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 88 092 020 178, NZ company number 2331868), of Level 23, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 and whose principal place of business in New Zealand is Building 14, 666 Great South Road, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051 New Zealand Promotional Period: Start date: 17/10/22 at 10:00 am AEDT End date: 31/10/22 at 11:59 pm AEDT Eligible entrants: Entry is only open to Australian and NZ residents who are 18 years and over. How to Enter: To enter the Promotion, the entrant must complete all the steps in one of the following entry methods during the Promotional Period:



Facebook: visit the Royal Canin Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/RoyalCanin.anz/; comment on the promotional post with their kitten or cats age and answer the question “why you would like to enter this competition?” (in 25 words or less); and ‘like’ the promotional post; and ‘follow’ the Royal Canin Facebook Page. Instagram: visit the Royal Canin Instagram page ‘royalcaninanz’ at www.instagram.com/royalcaninanz; comment on the promotional post with their kitten or cats age and answer the question “why you would like to enter this competition?” (in 25 words or less); and ‘like’ the promotional post; and ‘follow’ the Royal Canin Instagram Page. Entries permitted: Only one (1) eligible entry per person will be accepted. The entrant is eligible to win a maximum of one (1) prize. By completing the entry method, the entrant will receive one (1) entry. Total Prize Pool: AUD $400.00, NZD $440.00 Prize Description Number of this prize Value (per prize) Winning Method The prize is 1 x Royal Canin wet kitten or cat pack: tailored to the cat’s specific needs. 20 AUD$20.00 NZD$22.00 Judging Winner notification: Each provisional winner will be notified that they have provisionally won a prize via direct message to the account (Instagram or Facebook) through which they submitted the entry comment within seven (7) business days of the judging. This message will contain instructions which they must follow in order to verify their entry and claim their prize. Entrants and provisional winners may be required to provide proof of identity via email, proof of age and proof of residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter’s discretion. Unclaimed Prizes: In the event of an unclaimed prize, the Promoter may at its discretion assign the prize to the entry judged the next best entry, conduct a further judging to award the prize, or withdraw the prize unawarded. The Promoter is under no obligation to award any unclaimed prize.

The entrant agrees and acknowledges that they have read these Conditions of Entry (and Schedule) and that entry into the Promotion is deemed to be acceptance of these Conditions of Entry (and Schedule). Any capitalised terms used in these Conditions of Entry have the meaning given in the Schedule, unless stated otherwise. The Promotion commences on the Start Date and ends on the End Date ("Promotional Period"). Entries are deemed to be received at the time of receipt by the Promoter and not at the time of transmission or deposit by the entrant. Records of the Promoter and its agencies are final and conclusive as to the time of receipt. Valid and eligible entries will be accepted during the Promotional Period. Employees (and their immediate family members) of agencies/companies directly associated with the conduct of this Promotion, the Promoter, businesses involved in determination of winner/s for the Promotion, businesses involved in the management of the Promotion, any organisation benefiting from the Promotion, the Promoter’s distributors, suppliers, subsidiary companies/businesses and associated companies and agencies are not eligible to enter. "Immediate family member" means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin. Judging: The winners will be determined by representatives of the Promoter. Each entry will be judged on the basis of the individual originality, creative merit and literary merit of the answer provided to the promotional question. The best twenty (20) valid entries, as determined by the judges, will each win the prize specified in the Schedule above. The judges may select additional reserve entries which they determine to be the next best, and record them in order, in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant. The winners will be determined by skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winners. The judges' decision is final and binding and no correspondence will be entered into. All reasonable attempts will be made to contact each winner. If any winner chooses not to take their prize (or is unable to), or does not take or claim a prize by the time specified by the Promoter, or is unavailable, they forfeit the prize and the Promoter is not obliged to substitute the prize. Entry and continued participation in the Promotion is dependent on the entrant following and acting in accordance with Facebook Statement of Rights and Responsibilities (http://www.facebook.com/terms.php) and the Instagram Terms of Use, (http://instagram.com/legal/terms/). This Promotion adheres to the terms and conditions set out in the Facebook promotion guidelines which can be found at: http://www.facebook.com/promotions_guidelines.php and the Instagram promotion guidelines which can be found at: http://help.instagram.com/179379842258600. Any questions or comments regarding the Promotion must be directed to the Promoter, not to Facebook and Instagram. The entrant releases Facebook and Instagram and their associated companies from all liabilities arising in respect of the Promotion. Entrants acknowledge that the Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook and Instagram. The value of the prizes is accurate and based upon the recommended retail value of the prizes (inclusive of GST) at the date of printing. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any variation in the value of the prizes after that date. No part of a prize is exchangeable, redeemable for cash or any other prize or transferable, unless otherwise specified in writing by the Promoter. If a prize (or portion of a prize) is unavailable the Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that portion of the prize) to a prize of equal or greater value and specification. No entry fee is charged by the Promoter to enter the Promotion. Where entry is allowed online, there is no additional cost to enter the Promotion other than any cost paid by the entrant to access the website or social media platform of entry via their Internet service provider. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant or winner, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant or winner. By entering this Promotion, each participant consents to the Promoter using the entrant’s personal information to administer the Promotion and disclosing the entrant’s personal information to organisations that assist the Promoter with administering the Promotion and announcing the winners, and to third parties as required by law (including authorities that regulate this Promotion). The Promoter collects this personal information for the purposes of your entry into the Promotion. This may include disclosures to organisations located in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States. The Promoter may also use the personal information you give to provide prizes, for consumer care and research purposes, and for other purposes, as described in the privacy policy, located at www.mars.com/privacy-policy. If we do not collect the personal information from as necessary to administer the promotion, then if you are a winner we may not be able to supply your prize to you. You may be offered the optional opportunity to receive coupons, newsletters, informational materials, marketing communications, or other special promotions, or other offers from the Promoter. You will not be contacted for marketing purposes unless you have provided your express consent. Entrants should direct any request to access, update or correct information about them held by the Promoter by writing to the Privacy Officer at the Promoter’s address. The Promoter reserves the right to refuse to allow a winner to take part in any or all aspects of a prize, if the Promoter determines in their absolute discretion, that a winner is not in the physical or mental condition necessary to be able to safely participate in or accept the prize. It is a condition of accepting the prize that a winner may be required to sign a legal release as determined by the Promoter in its absolute discretion, prior to receiving a prize. If a prize is provided to the Promoters by a third party, the prize is subject to the terms and conditions of the third party prize supplier and the provision of the prize is the sole responsibility of the third party and not either Promoters. The terms and conditions which apply to the prize at the time it is issued to the winner will prevail over these Conditions of Entry, to the extent of any inconsistency. The Promoters accept no responsibility or liability for any delay or failure by the third party to deliver the prize, any delay or failure relating to the prize itself or failure by the third party to meet any of its obligations in these Conditions of Entry or otherwise. Any guarantee or warranty given is in addition to any relevant statutory guarantees and warranties and nothing in these Conditions of Entry restricts, excludes or modifies or purports to restrict, exclude or modify any statutory consumer rights under any applicable law including the Consumer Guarantees Act 1993 (NZ) and/or Fair Trading Act 1986 (NZ) and the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth). If for any reason any aspect of this Promotion is not capable of running as planned, including by reason of computer virus, communications network failure, bugs, tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, technical failure or any cause beyond the control of the Promoter, the Promoter may in its sole discretion cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the Promotion and invalidate any affected entries, or suspend or modify a prize. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to validate and check the authenticity of entries and entrant's details (including an entrant's identity, age and place of residence). In the event that a winner cannot provide suitable proof as required by the Promoter to validate their entry, the winner will forfeit the prize in whole and no substitute will be offered. Incomplete, indecipherable, inaudible, incorrect and illegible entries, as applicable, will at the Promoter's discretion be deemed invalid and not eligible to win. Entries containing offensive or defamatory comments, or which breach any law or infringe any third party rights, including intellectual property rights, are not eligible to win. The use of any automated entry software or any other mechanical or electronic means that allows an individual to automatically enter repeatedly is prohibited and may render all entries submitted by that individual invalid. All material submitted on entry (e.g. photo(s), image(s), drawing(s), comment(s), sound/video recording(s) and answer(s) to a promotional question) must NOT: (a) be in breach of any laws, regulations and rights, e.g. any laws regarding intellectual property (copyright, trademarks, etc), defamation and privacy; (b) be defamatory, obscene, derogatory, pornographic, sexually inappropriate, contain nudity, aggressive, violent, abusive, harassing, threatening, objectionable or discriminate/vilify any section of the community with respect to race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, origin, sexual preference, mental illness, disability or gender or unsuitable for publication; or (c) contain viruses. Entrants warrant that they own or have the right to license the copyright in any entry submitted by them into this Promotion, for the purposes of this Promotion, that no rights have been granted to any third party in respect of any such entry which would prevent the entry being used as contemplated by this Promotion, and that the use by the Promoter of any such entry will not breach any laws or infringe the rights of any person (including without limitation with respect to privacy, intellectual property and defamation). Entrants must obtain prior consent from any person or from the owner(s) of any property that appears in their entry. By entering, all entrants license and grant the Promoter, its affiliates and sub-licensees an exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, and sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and display their entry (including any portion of their entry) for any purpose, including but not limited to future promotional, marketing or publicity purposes, in any media, without compensation, restriction on use, attribution or liability. Entrants further agree, upon request by the Promoter, to assign all of their rights, title and interest (including copyright) in and to their entry to the Promoter and to sign any legal documentation to confirm such assignment. Entrants agree that their entry is their original work and does not infringe the rights of third parties, or that they have obtained full prior consent from any person who has jointly created or has any rights in the aforementioned material. Entrants consent to any use of their entry that may otherwise infringe their moral rights. Entrants are responsible for all entries they submit on entry. The Promoter will not be liable for any entries, to the extent permitted by law. The Promoter reserves the right to remove, request removal or decline to publish any entry or portion of an entry for any reason whatsoever, including if in breach of these Terms and Conditions. The Promoter will have no liability to entrants if it exercises this right and entrants must comply with any request made by the Promoter pursuant to this paragraph. The entrant warrants and represents that any material sent or provided by the entrant to the Promoter will not infringe any copyright, trademarks or other intellectual property rights of any third party (including moral rights) and that the entrant has all rights to use the materials and has obtained all necessary consents to comply with any relevant privacy and/or confidentiality requirements. Entrants agree to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the Terms and Conditions including this clause. The Promoter reserves the right to disqualify entries in the event of non-compliance with these Conditions of Entry. In the event that there is a dispute concerning the conduct of the Promotion or claiming a prize, the Promoter will resolve the dispute in direct consultation with the entrant. If the dispute cannot be resolved the Promoter’s decision will be final. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies will not be liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense, damage, personal injury or death which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person's negligence or wilful misconduct) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using any prize (or recommendation), except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law (in which case that liability is limited to the minimum allowable by law). The entrant will participate in and co-operate as required with all reasonable marketing and editorial activities relating to the Promotion, including (but not limited to) being recorded, photographed, filmed or interviewed and acknowledges that the Promoter may use any such marketing and editorial material without further reference or compensation to them. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for any tax implications and the entrant must seek their own independent financial advice in regards to the tax implications relating to the prize or acceptance of the prize. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of these rights.



2022 Royal Canin Puppy & VET Consult Competition

Instagram Australia & New Zealand





Competition starts on Monday 14th June 2022 at 10am (AEST) (12pm (NZST)).

Competition closes on Monday 27th June 2022 at 11:59pm (AEST) (1:59am (NZST) on 28th June 2022).

COMPETITION TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ENTRY

1. This competition (“Competition”) is conducted by Royal Canin Australia Pty Ltd (ABN 88 092 020 178, NZ company number 2331868), of Level 23, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 and whose principal place of business in New Zealand is Building 14, 666 Great South Road, Ellerslie, Auckland 1051 New Zealand (“Promoter”).2. The Competition is a game of skill in which chance plays no part in determining the winners.3. Information on how to enter and the prizes(s) form part of these Terms and Conditions. Entry to the Competition constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions (“Terms and Conditions)”.4. Each entry will be individually judged, based upon individual creative merit, and the three (3) entries judged to be the most creative will each win a Prize (defined below at clause 22). All entries must be an independent creation by the entrant and free of any claims that they infringe any third party rights. Entries must not have been published previously and/or have been used to win prizes in any other competitions.5. The Competition is only open to Eligible Entrants. An “Eligible Entrant” is an individual who is:a) a resident of Australia or New Zealand aged 18 years or older at the time of entry;b) not an employee of the Promoter or any of its related corporations or any of their agencies associated with the Competition; andc) not a family member of an employee. Immediate family means any of the following: spouse, ex-spouse, de-facto spouse, child or step-child (whether natural or by adoption), parent, step-parent, grandparent, step-grandparent, uncle, aunt, niece, nephew, brother, sister, step-brother, step-sister or 1st cousin.

ENTRY

6. The Competition opens at 10am (AEST) (12pm (NZST) on 14/06/2022 and closes at 11:59pm (AEST) (midnight) on 27/06/2022 (1:59am (NZST)) on 28/06/2022) (Entry Period). No entries will be accepted after this time.7. To enter, an Eligible Entrant must complete the following steps during the Entry Period: 1.1 Navigate to the competition post on the Promoter’s Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/royalcaninanz or @royalcaninanz;• Provide an answer to the prompt “Tag someone that just got a puppy or is thinking of getting a puppy and tell us why they should receive this prize” in twenty-five (25) words or less; and• Submit the answer as a direct comment to the competition post ensuring they tag another person’s Instagram account.8. Eligible Entrants must ensure that their entries are received by the Promoter during the Entry Period. Entries are deemed to have been received at the time of receipt by the Promoter, and not the time of transmission by an Eligible Entrant. The Promoter takes no responsibility for late or misdirected entries or for any delays or failures in any delivery service, network or equipment.9. Eligible Entrants who submit a valid entry in accordance with these Terms and Conditions will receive an entry into the Competition. Any costs associated with entering (including accessing the Promoter’s Instagram page) are the entrant’s responsibility.10. Entry into the Competition is restricted to only one (1) entry per person.11. Incomplete or indecipherable entries will be deemed invalid.12. The Promoter reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries and entrants (including an entrant’s identity, age and place of residence). Errors and omissions may be accepted at the Promoter's discretion. Failure by the Promoter to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. The Promoter's legal rights to recover damages or other compensation from such an offender are reserved. All entries to the Competition may be subject to verification by the Promoter in accordance with clause 24.13. The Promoter may, at its absolute discretion, declare any or all entries made by an entrant invalid if the entrant:a) fails to establish their entitlement to enter the Competition to the Promoter's reasonable satisfaction; orb) fails to produce Proof of Identity as required by clause 24 or produces items that, in the Promoter's reasonable opinion, are illegible, stolen, forged, reconstructed, altered, incomplete or tampered with in any way; orc) in the Promoter's reasonable opinion, tampers with the entry process or benefits from such tampering;d) engages in any unlawful or other improper misconduct calculated to jeopardise fair and proper conduct of the promotion; ore) in the Promoter's reasonable opinion, submits an entry which is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions.14. If there is a dispute as to the identity of an entrant, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to determine the identity of the entrant.15. An Eligible Entrant may only enter via a social media account held in their own name. Entering under a false name/s may invalidate all entries. Multiple entries under different names and/or using different social media accounts may also invalidate all entries at the Promoter’s discretion.16. Entrants agree that they are fully responsible for any materials they submit via the promotion including but not limited to comments, recordings and images (“Content”). The Promoter shall not be liable in any way for such Content to the full extent permitted by law. The Promoter may remove or decline to publish any Content without notice for any reason whatsoever. Entrants warrant and agree that:::a) Their Content is the entrant’s own original work, and must not include content which infringes the rights of any person (including copyright in musical works);b) Their Content does not contain anything which is unlawful or fraudulent, or that the Promoter may deem in breach of any intellectual property, privacy,publicity or other rights, obscene, offensive, malicious, defamatory, discriminatory, indecent, illegal, suggests infringement of any government health standards or guidelines or otherwise objectionable (in the Promoter's opinion);c) Their Content does not contain any image or voice of any other person without that person’s express consent. Entrants warrant that if any such content is included, they have obtained the express consent of the relevant person, or if they are under the age of 18, their parent or guardian's consent;d) Their Content does is suitable for children aged under 15, display and publication nationally;e) Their Content does not directly reference any other third party trademarks, names or logos other than the Promoter’s brands;f) Their Content does not contain or refer to any other pet food brand;g) Their Content does not contain any virus or malware or other malicious or inappropriate computer code or material; andh) They will comply with all applicable laws and regulations, including without limitation, those governing copyright, content, defamation, privacy, publicity and the access or use of others' computer or communication systems.17. Without limiting any other terms herein, the entrant agrees to indemnify the Promoter for any breach of the above terms. By entering the Competition and submitting an entry, the entrant licenses and grants the Promoter its affiliates and sub-licensees a non-exclusive, royalty-free, perpetual, worldwide, irrevocable, and sub-licensable right to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish and display their entry (which shall include Content) for any purpose, including but not limited to future promotional, marketing or publicity purposes, in any media, without compensation, restriction on use, attribution or liability. By submitting an entry, each entrant consents to any dealings with the entry (or Content) that may otherwise infringe their moral rights pursuant to the Copyright Act 1968 (Cth) in the entry or Content and warrant that they have the full authority to grant these rights. The Promoter may copy any content submitted as part of an entry, cause the content to be seen and/or heard in public, and communicate the content to the public. It may also allow third parties to do these things.18. The Promoter and its associated agencies or companies accept no responsibility for lost, late, stolen, damaged or misdirected entries. In addition, the Promoter is not responsible for entries incorrectly completed/submitted or for problems experienced entering the Competition due to technical issues (i.e. computer problems or internet connections). If there is any uncertainty of whether an entry is accepted into the Competition, the Promoter shall have the final decision on the status of that entry.19. The Competition is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with any social media platform, including Instagram. By entering the Competition, each entrant releases Instagram from any and all liability to the entrant arising in any way from the conduct of the Competition. All information provided by an entrant is provided to the Promoter and not to Instagram. Any queries, comments or complaints about this Competition must be directed to the Promoter and not Instagram. Entrants acknowledge that all content posted on Instagram must be in accordance with the Instagram Rules found at http://instagram.com/about/legal/terms.20. Entrants consent to the Promoter using their name, likeness, image and/or voice in the event they are a winner (including photograph, film and/or recording of the same) in any media for an unlimited period without remuneration for the purpose of promoting this promotion (including any outcome), and promoting any products manufactured, distributed and/or supplied by the Promoter.

JUDGING AND PRIZES

21. All valid entries received during the Entry Period will be judged by the Promoter or their chosen representative at Level 23, 727 Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000 at 8am (AEST) (10am (NZST)) on 28/06/2022. The judges may select additional reserve entries which they determine to be the next best, and record them in order, in case of an invalid entry or ineligible entrant. 22. The best three (3) valid entries, which the judges have determined to be the most creative will each provisionally win a Prize. Each winner will receive: a. 1 x Vet consult with their local vet (up to the value of AUD $100 (NZD $110)); and b. 1 x pack of tailored nutrition for their pet (up to the value of AUD $100 (NZD $110)) (collectively, (a) and (b) is a “Prize”). The total maximum value of each Prize is AUD $200 (NZD $220). 23. The total Prize pool is valued at AUD $600 (NZD $660).24. Prize values are accurate at the date of commencement of the Competition and include any applicable GST. The Promoter is not responsible for any change in Prize value. Prizes cannot be transferred, exchanged or redeemed for cash unless otherwise specified. Where a Prize (or part of a prize) is unavailable, the Promoter, in its discretion, reserves the right to substitute the prize (or that part of the prize) with a prize of equal or greater value. Without limiting any other term of these Terms and Conditions, all Prizes (and elements of Prizes) must be taken as and when specified, or will be forfeited with no replacement. The actual NZD prize value will reflect the AUD to NZD exchange rate on the date of awarding the Prize.25. Each provisional winner will be notified that they have provisionally won a Prize via direct message on Instagram to the account through which they submitted the entry comment. This message will contain instructions which they must follow in order to verify their entry and claim their Prize. Entrants and provisional winners may be required to provide proof of identity via email, proof of age and proof of residency to verify their entry (Proof of Identity). If an entrant/winner fails to provide Proof of Identity by the time and date stipulated by the Promoter, their entry/prize claim will be deemed invalid at the Promoter’s discretion.26. Once a winner’s entry has been verified, the winner may nominate their local vet through which they will receive their vet consult. The winner will have 3 days to share the detail of their local vet from when they have been nominated. The diet best suited to the winner’s pet will be determined through an email or a phone call with a member from the ROYAL CANIN© Pet Health Nutrition Team. Prize value only corresponds to the vet consult, unless otherwise specified. Any subsequent or follow up consults required, additional pet food or treats not provided as part of the Prize, treatments, medication, scans or any other ancillary cost required after the vet consult forming part of the prize are not included.

WINNERS

27. If any Prize is not claimed by 10am (AEST) (12pm (NZST)) on 07/07/2022, the Promoter will award the Prize to the next best entry as determined by the judges.28. The Promoter’s decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.29. The Promoter and their associated agencies and companies associated with this Competition will take no responsibility for the prize lost or damaged in transit.30. If for any reason this Competition is not capable of running as planned due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorised intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves theright in its discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law (a) to disqualify any entrant; or (b) to modify the terms of the Competition (including the Prizes and these Terms and Conditions), suspend, or cancel the promotion. Where it is practical for it to do so, the Promoter will notify you of such changes.31. The Promoter and its agencies associated with this Competition accept no responsibility for any breach of contract or any infringement or other violation of copyright or any other intellectual property rights or proprietary rights through the acceptance of entries into this Competition and each entrant takes full responsibility for any such claims made in relation to their entry.32. By submitting an entry, each entrant agrees to assign all rights of the entry to the Promoter and consents to the Promoter using the entry in any manner the Promoter wishes (including modifying, adapting or publishing the entry in whole or in part or not at all), by way of all media, including, without limitation, posting and promoting their entry (whether in original form or a modified or adapted by the Promoter as permitted under this paragraph) on the Promoter’s newsletters and website without payment to the entrant (of royalties, compensation or otherwise).33. The Promoter is not responsible for any dispute between a winner and any person with whom they choose to, or choose not to, share a Prize.34. Nothing in these Terms and Conditions restricts, excludes or modifies any consumer rights under any statute including the Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) as well as any other implied warranties under the ASIC Act (Cth) or similar consumer protection laws in the States and Territories of Australia or any statutory consumer guarantees as provided under consumer protection laws in New Zealand (Non-Excludable Guarantees). Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of the promotion.35. Except for any liability that cannot by law be excluded, including the Non-Excludable Guarantees, the Promoter (including its respective officers, employees and agents) is not responsible for and excludes all liability (including negligence), for any personal injury; or any loss or damage (including loss of opportunity); whether direct, indirect, special or consequential, arising in any way out of: (a) any technical difficulties or equipment malfunction (whether or not under the Promoter’s control); (b) any theft, unauthorised access or third party interference; (c) any entry or prize claim that is late, lost, altered, damaged or misdirected (whether or not after their receipt by the Promoter) due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter; (d) any variation in prize value to that stated in these Terms and Conditions; (e) any tax liability incurred by a winner or entrant; or (f) use / taking of a Prize.36. Should an entrant’s contact details change during the Entry Period, it is the entrant’s responsibility to notify the Promoter. A request to access or modify any information provided in an entry should be directed to the Promoter.37. The Promoter will get in contact with the chosen vet clinic to credit the bill for the vet consult of the winners. Maximum value amount for this vet visit: up to AUD $100 (NZD $110). The vet consult aspect of the Prize is valued at up to AUD $100 (NZD $110) and is to be used in one vet visit, and any unused portion is forfeited by the winner.38. The laws of Australia apply to this promotion to the exclusion of any other law. Entrants submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Australia.

PRIVACY

39. By entering this Competition, each participant consents to the Promoter using the entrant’s personal information to administer the Competition and disclosing the entrant’s personal information to organisations that assist the Promoter with administering the Competition and announcing the winner, and to third parties as required by law (including authorities that regulate this Competition). The Promoter collects this personal information for the purposes of your entry into the Competition. This may include disclosures to organisations located in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and the United States. By entering the promotion entrants consent to the overseas transfer on these terms as permitted by the Australian Privacy Principles and agree that the Promoter is not liable in this regard. The Promoter may also use the personal information you give to provide prizes, for consumer care and research purposes, and for other purposes, as described in the privacy policy, located at www.mars.com/privacy-policy. If we do not collect the personal information from as necessary to administer the promotion, then if you are a winner we may not be able to supply your prize to you. You may be offered the optional opportunity to receive coupons, newsletters, informational materials, marketing communications, or other special promotions, or other offers from the Promoter. You will not be contacted for marketing purposes unless you have provided your express consent. Entrants should direct any request to access, update or correct information about them held by the Promoter by writing to the Privacy Officer at the Promoter’s address set out in clause 1.

Royal Canin Survey Consumer Promotion 20222: Winners





FIRST NAME SUBURB Eva LEWISHAM Melissa BELMONT Kaila ROUSE HILL Julia LILYFELD Rebecca BUNGENDORE Sara TORRENS PARK Karen NEWSTEAD Kristy SWAN POINT Pamela ROKEBY Hayley SEAFORD





2021 Royal Canin & PetCover Christmas Giveaway: Australia & New Zealand





TERMS AND CONDITIONS