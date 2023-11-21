Affenpinscher
Affenpinschers are small, compact dogs with rough coats and a monkey-like expression.
Affenpinscher Dog Food
About the Affenpinscher
Head hair is a distinctive feature of Affenpinschers, forming bushy, bristly eyebrows, a ring around the eyes, an imposing beard, a top knot and side whiskers. It should be as hard and straggly as possible. These are essential to the monkey-like expression that gives the breed its name in German, where Affen means ape.
Combining a charming, cheeky personality and bold nature with quick-thinking and intelligence, the Affenpinscher makes an excellent family pet.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Size category: Small
Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years
Confident / Alert / Loyal / Enthusiastic / Even-tempered
Key facts
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