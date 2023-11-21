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Affenpinscher

Affenpinschers are small, compact dogs with rough coats and a monkey-like expression.
Affenpinscher adult standing black and white

Affenpinscher Dog Food

Mini Adult

Mini Adult

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Mini Adult 8+

Mini Adult 8+

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Mini Ageing 12+

Mini Ageing 12+

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Mini Adult Wet Chunks in Gravy Dog Food Pouch

Mini Adult Wet Chunks in Gravy Dog Food Pouch

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Mini Ageing Wet Chunks in Gravy Dog Food Pouch

Mini Ageing Wet Chunks in Gravy Dog Food Pouch

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Mini Ault Loaf Dog Food Can

Mini Ault Loaf Dog Food Can

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Mini Ageing Loaf Dog Food Can

Mini Ageing Loaf Dog Food Can

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Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

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About the Affenpinscher

Head hair is a distinctive feature of Affenpinschers, forming bushy, bristly eyebrows, a ring around the eyes, an imposing beard, a top knot and side whiskers. It should be as hard and straggly as possible. These are essential to the monkey-like expression that gives the breed its name in German, where Affen means ape.

Combining a charming, cheeky personality and bold nature with quick-thinking and intelligence, the Affenpinscher makes an excellent family pet.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Small

Avg life expectancy: 12-14 years

Confident / Alert / Loyal / Enthusiastic / Even-tempered

Key facts

  • Makes a great family dog
  • Requires a lot of grooming
  • Garden not essential

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