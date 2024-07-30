HomeDogsBreedsEnglish Toy Terrier Black & Tan

English Toy Terrier Black & Tan

These short-haired terriers are descended from Manchester Terriers, also one of the presumed ancestors of Dobermans, although they hail from further west, the Port of Liverpool.
English toy terrier black and tan black and white

About the English Toy Terrier Black & Tan

As the name suggests, these dogs combine the qualities of a terrier and a toy, although the toy characteristics soon gained the upper hand in the breeding programme. These dogs were once used to kill rats by the dozen, so they are alert and never overly nervous.

These charming little dogs are fun-loving and suited to any home environment. Their terrier influences make them an inquisitive and energetic breed, but they are happy to spend the day at home with their human family.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Size category: Very small

Avg life expectancy: 12-13 years

Even-tempered / Alert / Confident

Key facts

  • Requires minimal grooming
  • Needs little training
  • Garden not essential
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

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