All you need to know about the breed



That said, they are also known for their great sporting & working prowess and excellent tracking abilities. As such, Golden Retrievers are often utilized by search-and-rescue teams in the hunt for missing people. At the same time, their gentle temperament makes them ideal as guide dogs for the blind or visually impaired persons. They also make great therapy dogs.



One thing they definitely aren’t, however, is a watchdog. In fact, they’re more likely to wag their tails at an intruder than anything else!



Most of all, though, Golden Retrievers are perhaps best known as a cherished family pet. Great with children and other animals once trained, they form deep bonds with their human families –and the feeling is mutual. Along with German Shepherds and Labradors, Golden Retrievers are frequently cited as one of the three most popular breeds in the world.



In terms of their appearance, Golden Retrievers have a thick, water-resistant coat with a dense undercoat. This can vary in color from a pale gold to a deeper amber shade and everything in-between. The one constant is that it is very thick, and built to withstand the elements. But this does mean it requires a fair bit of grooming.



Golden Retrievers do need a fairly high level of daily exercise too – whether that’s a walk, a jog or running after a ball. Retriever by name, retriever by nature, they like nothing better than fetching an object and bringing it back to you. So, if you can indulge your Golden Retriever in this, they’ll be your number one fan.