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Russian Toy

Active and very cheerful, Russian Toys may have a brilliant future going for them as small dogs become increasingly popular.
Russian Toy adult black and white

About the Russian Toy

Save Borzois, Russian breeds are typically imposing working dogs, so the Russian Toy has everything to be a very popular companion dog.

There is a marked difference between males and females in terms of behaviour, but not in terms of appearance. Despite this, both are loving family dogs and will involve themselves in anything taking place in the home.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)

Breed specifics

Country: Russia
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years
Friendly / Loyal / Quiet

Key facts

  • Requires moderate grooming
  • Needs little exercise
  • Needs a lot of training
Dachshund puppy in black and white eating from a red bowl

A healthy start to life

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Lifetime of health

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