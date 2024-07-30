Russian Toy
Active and very cheerful, Russian Toys may have a brilliant future going for them as small dogs become increasingly popular.
About the Russian Toy
Save Borzois, Russian breeds are typically imposing working dogs, so the Russian Toy has everything to be a very popular companion dog.
There is a marked difference between males and females in terms of behaviour, but not in terms of appearance. Despite this, both are loving family dogs and will involve themselves in anything taking place in the home.Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)
Breed specifics
Country: Russia
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years
Friendly / Loyal / Quiet
Size category: Very small
Avg life expectancy: 10–12 years
Friendly / Loyal / Quiet
Key facts
- Requires moderate grooming
- Needs little exercise
- Needs a lot of training
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