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Discover our dog ranges

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Discover specific ranges to better adress your dog’s needs

Extra small dogs up to 4kg

Extra small dogs are curious and need a healthy immune system to safely explore the world. ROYAL CANIN® X-SMALL, a tailored nutrition for extra small dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Healthy immune system ● Dental health ● Optimal health ● Very palatable and very small kibble

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Small dogs from 5 to 10kg

Small dogs are incredible and need help to maintain a healthy weight to stay lively and energetic. ROYAL CANIN® SMALL, a tailored nutrition for small dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Weight maintenance ● Strong and healthy bones ● Optimal health support ● Enhanced palatability

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Medium-sized dogs from 11 to 25kg

Medium-sized dogs require regular exercise and need support maintaining muscle mass to stay strong & active. ROYAL CANIN® MEDIUM, a tailored nutrition for medium-sized dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Muscle mass support ● Natural defences ● Optimal health support ● Adapted kibble size

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Large dogs from 26 to 44kg

Large dogs have a very small digestive tract compared to their imposing silhouette and need support with digestive health to maintain their zest for life. ROYAL CANIN® MAXI, a tailored nutrition for large dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Digestive health ● Bone and joint support ● Optimal health support ● Adapted kibble size

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Behind every size & lifestage there are unique needs

At Royal Canin, we believe nutrition should cater to dogs’ size and age-specific needs. Our Size Health Nutrition® range offers an ultra-adapted, high-quality nutritional answer to each dog’s size, age and lifestyle.

DIFFERENT SIZES BRING DIFFERENT NEEDS

Dogs are incredible in every shape and size. From a 1kg Chihuahua to a 80kg St. Bernard, variation among dogs affect how their bodies work. When it comes to nutrition, all the differences must be taken into account.
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1.Different sizes of jaws

All dogs have 42 teeth, but their jaws differ in size. For very small dogs, having so many teeth in such a small jaw can lead to tooth sensitivity.

2.Different digestive systems

Large dogs have a proportionally smaller digestive tract than small dogs and are therefore more prone to digestive sensitivities.

3.Different specificities

Depending on their size, dogs have very different weights. which means that the pressure on their joints varies considerably.

4.Different stages of ageing

Size also has an impact on ageing - small dogs reach their second phase of maturity later (from the age of 12) than large dogs (from the age of 8).

UNIQUE SOLUTIONS FOR EVERY SIZE & LIFESTAGE

That’s why Royal Canin®’s Size Health Nutrition range is carefully tailored to the specific needs of every dog depending on their size, life stage and lifestyle.

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