Discover our dog ranges
Discover specific ranges to better adress your dog’s needs
Extra small dogs up to 4kg
Extra small dogs are curious and need a healthy immune system to safely explore the world. ROYAL CANIN® X-SMALL, a tailored nutrition for extra small dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Healthy immune system ● Dental health ● Optimal health ● Very palatable and very small kibble
Small dogs from 5 to 10kg
Small dogs are incredible and need help to maintain a healthy weight to stay lively and energetic. ROYAL CANIN® SMALL, a tailored nutrition for small dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Weight maintenance ● Strong and healthy bones ● Optimal health support ● Enhanced palatability
Medium-sized dogs from 11 to 25kg
Medium-sized dogs require regular exercise and need support maintaining muscle mass to stay strong & active. ROYAL CANIN® MEDIUM, a tailored nutrition for medium-sized dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Muscle mass support ● Natural defences ● Optimal health support ● Adapted kibble size
Large dogs from 26 to 44kg
Large dogs have a very small digestive tract compared to their imposing silhouette and need support with digestive health to maintain their zest for life. ROYAL CANIN® MAXI, a tailored nutrition for large dogs, to answer their specific nutritional needs: ● Digestive health ● Bone and joint support ● Optimal health support ● Adapted kibble size