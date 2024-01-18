How is your puppy's immunity different from an adult dog's?

Why is it so important to assist puppies’ immune system development?

Simply because the protection provided in their mum’s milk doesn’t last forever. Day after day, until 12 weeks, the level of antibodies coming from the milk decreases while at the same time, exploration of the surrounding environment increases, putting new germs and microorganisms on the path of your still vulnerable puppy. It’s a delicate stage where the mother’s milk is no longer providing enough protection and their own immune system is not yet fully mature to take over - leaving them more vulnerable than ever to the risk of infection. Actually, this unique period is so critical that it even has a name —it’s called the immunity gap and it usually occurs between 4 and 12 weeks of age. Once puppies begin receiving their vaccinations with their veterinarian, their own immunity will begin to build.