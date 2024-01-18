How does your dog's digestive system work?

Some dogs love all food, and others are pickier. No matter your dog’s eating habits, the right diet, specifically tailored to their needs, is important in helping to support their health and wellbeing. Texture variation, for example, can help make food more appealing to your dog’s palate, but what happens next is indispensable to transforming food into healthy and nutritious fuel, and this all takes place in their digestive system.



In dogs, digestion begins in the stomach where digestive enzymes are released, right after the food is swallowed. The small intestine might be called ‘small’, but it provides a large surface area to allow the nutrients from the food to be absorbed by the body. The small intestine is also associated with a rich network of blood vessels, that help transport these nutrients to various parts of the body to be used. Finally, the large intestine absorbs water from the ingested food, and transports the remaining waste to its final destination, back to the outside world. This complex process, which usually takes up to 9 hours, has one main goal– to give the dog’s body the nutrients it needs to function and grow healthily. The diet needs to be highly digestible - where the easier the food is to digest. This is for two main reasons, 1) more nutrients are able to be absorbed by your dog’s digestive system and 2) undigested nutrients can ferment in the large intestine and disturb the microflora balance in your dog’s intestines, ultimately resulting in diarrhoea, malnutrition and other potential health issues.