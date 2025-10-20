ROYAL CANIN® Boxer Adult is formulated for adult Boxer dogs over 15 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult dog in mind. The Boxer’s high activity is well-renowned – this breed never holds back in terms of exerting energy once engaged in physical activity. Therefore, great demands can be placed on its body, meaning the Boxer needs a diet adapted to its intense levels of physical activity. - Formulated to maintain muscle mass, thanks to an adapted protein content and the inclusion of L-Carnitine - Contains specific nutrients, such as taurine, EPA & DHA, to help support healthy cardiac function - Exclusive complex of antioxidants help neutralise free radicals and support your dog’s natural defences - Exclusively designed kibble makes it easier for your dog to grasp and encourages sufficient chewing before swallowing