Adult Large Breed

Composition

Complete and balanced feed for large breed adult dogs. Eukanuba™ ADULT SMALL BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance. Dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, barley, corn, poultry fat, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry protein, yeast products, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, fish oil, choline chloride, DL-methionine, antioxidants, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin B3, biotin, vitamin B6, vitamin B1, vitamin B12, vitamin B2, vitamin D, folic acid], trace minerals [zinc, manganese, copper, potassium, sodium selenite], glucosamine hydrochloride, chondroitin sulfate. Crude Protein (min.) 26.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fibre (max.) 3.8%, Carbohydrates (min.) 24.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Glucosamine (min.) 200 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate (min.) 8 mg/kg, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.01%, Vitamin E (min.) 154 IU/kg. This diet contains 3823 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 394 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Made in Australia.