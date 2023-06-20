Adult Large Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Eukanuba™ Adult Large Breed for large breed dogs (25kg to 40kg) from 18 months to 6 years in age. Giant breed dogs (>40kg) from 2 to 5 years in age. Sizes: 15kg
Sizes available
15kg
Eukanuba™ Adult Large Breed provides optimal nutrition for large breed (25-40kg) and giant breed (>40kg) adult dogs. It contains high quality poultry protein as the number 1 ingredient, fat, carbohydrates, fibres and important vitamins and minerals for the health and well-being of your large and giant breed adult dogs. 3D DentaDefense is proven to reduce tartar buildup. OmegaCoat™ with Omega 6:3 Fatty Acids. Guaranteed antioxidant levels. Easy to digest with natural fiber and prebiotic blend. Vital nutrients like Omega Fatty Acids and calcium.
BODY
Animal protein combined with chondroitin sulfate and over 50% more* glucosamine to help support lean muscles and agile joints. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed
ENERGY
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel their daily activity needs.
MIND
DHA & antioxidant to help support healthy brain function.
CLEAN TEETH, HEALTHY GUMS
Eukanuba™ 3D DentaDefense™ is proven to reduce tartar buildup.
GENTLE DIGESTION
Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active dogs.
|ADULT WEIGHT
|LOW ACTIVITY
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|HIGH ACTIVITY
|25kg
|281g
|325g
|369g
|30kg
|322g
|373g
|423g
|35kg
|361g
|418g
|475g
|40kg
|399g
|462g
|525g
|50kg
|472g
|547g
|621g
|60kg
|541g
|627g
|712g
|70kg
|608g
|704g
|799g
|80kg
|672g
|778g
|884g
|90kg
|734g
|849g
|965g
|100kg
|794g
|919g
|1045g