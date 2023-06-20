Adult Large Breed

Dry Food For Dog

Eukanuba™ Adult Large Breed for large breed dogs (25kg to 40kg) from 18 months to 6 years in age. Giant breed dogs (>40kg) from 2 to 5 years in age. Sizes: 15kg

Sizes available

15kg

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS

Eukanuba™ Adult Large Breed provides optimal nutrition for large breed (25-40kg) and giant breed (&gt;40kg) adult dogs. It contains high quality poultry protein as the number 1 ingredient, fat, carbohydrates, fibres and important vitamins and minerals for the health and well-being of your large and giant breed adult dogs. 3D DentaDefense is proven to reduce tartar buildup. OmegaCoat™ with Omega 6:3 Fatty Acids. Guaranteed antioxidant levels. Easy to digest with natural fiber and prebiotic blend. Vital nutrients like Omega Fatty Acids and calcium.

BENEFITS

BODY

Animal protein combined with chondroitin sulfate and over 50% more* glucosamine to help support lean muscles and agile joints. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed

ENERGY

Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel their daily activity needs.

MIND

DHA & antioxidant to help support healthy brain function.

CLEAN TEETH, HEALTHY GUMS

Eukanuba™ 3D DentaDefense™ is proven to reduce tartar buildup.

GENTLE DIGESTION

Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active dogs.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION