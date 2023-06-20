Adult Medium Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
7.5kg
15kg
GENTLE DIGESTION
Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active puppies.
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel their daily activity needs.
OPTIMAL ENERGY TO PROMOTE AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE
DHA & antioxidant to help support healthy brain function.
SUPPORTS LEAN MUSCLES AND AGILE JOINTS
Animal protein combined with glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support lean muscles and agile joints.
DHA & ANTIOXIDANT FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION
dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, corn, poultry fat, barley, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, hydrolysed poultry protein, yeast products, sunflower oil, potassium chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins (DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin B3, biotin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin B2, folic acid), antioxidants, trace minerals (zinc, manganese, iron, copper, potassium, sodium selenite)
Eukanuba™ PUPPY MEDIUM BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth except for growth of large size dogs (32 kg or more as an adult).
|ADULT WEIGHT
|LOW ACTIVITY
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|HIGH ACTIVITY
|11kg
|148g
|172g
|195g
|12kg
|158g
|183g
|208g
|14kg
|178g
|206g
|234g
|15kg
|187g
|217g
|246g
|16kg
|196g
|227g
|258g
|18kg
|215g
|248g
|282g
|20kg
|232g
|269g
|305g
|22kg
|249g
|289g
|328g
|23kg
|258g
|299g
|339g
|24kg
|266g
|308g
|350g
PRODUCT DETAILS
<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed Dry Dog Food is for adult all breed dogs (11kg to 24kg) from 1 to 7 years in age. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg, 15kg</span><br></p>