Adult Medium Breed

Adult Medium Breed

Dry Food For Dog

Sizes available

3kg

7.5kg

15kg

What is the right portion?
Find a Retailer

GENTLE DIGESTION

Natural fibre and prebiotic blend for active puppies.

Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel their daily activity needs.

Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel their daily activity needs.

OPTIMAL ENERGY TO PROMOTE AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE

OPTIMAL ENERGY TO PROMOTE AN ACTIVE LIFESTYLE

DHA & antioxidant to help support healthy brain function.

DHA & antioxidant to help support healthy brain function.

SUPPORTS LEAN MUSCLES AND AGILE JOINTS

SUPPORTS LEAN MUSCLES AND AGILE JOINTS

Animal protein combined with glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support lean muscles and agile joints.

Animal protein combined with glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support lean muscles and agile joints.

DHA & ANTIOXIDANT FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION

DHA & ANTIOXIDANT FOR HEALTHY BRAIN FUNCTION

PRODUCT DETAILS

<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed Dry Dog Food is for adult all breed dogs (11kg to 24kg) from 1 to 7 years in age. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg, 15kg</span><br></p>