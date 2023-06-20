Puppy Small Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
7.5kg
OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT
OPTIMAL MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT
Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.
Helps support muscle and bone development with high quality animal proteins and optimal calcium and phosphorus levels.
CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY
CONCENTRATED ENERGY FOR GROWTH & PLAY
Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for a small breed puppy to fuel growth and play.
Optimized fat and carbohydrate levels for a small breed puppy to fuel growth and play.
PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES
PROVEN DHA LEVELS, FOR SMARTER, MORE TRAINABLE PUPPIES
Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.
Clinically proven levels of DHA for smarter, more trainable puppies.
Complete and balanced food for small breed puppies Eukanuba™ PUPPY SMALL BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth except for growth of large size dogs (32 kg or more as an adult). Eukanuba™ PUPPY SMALL BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth except for growth of large size dogs (32 kg or more as an adult). dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, poultry fat, corn, barley, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, hydrolysed poultry protein, yeast products, sunflower oil, salt, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin B3, biotin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin B2, folic acid], antioxidants, trace minerals [zinc, manganese, copper, potassium]. Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fibre (max.) 3.5%, Carbohydrates (min.) 18.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.13%, Calcium (min.) 1.1%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.6%, Vitamin E (min.) 280 IU/kg. This diet contains 3959 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 455 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Made in Australia.
PRODUCT DETAILS
<p><span style="color: rgb(28, 28, 28); font-family: SourceSansPro, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px;">Eukanuba™ Puppy Small Breed for small breed puppies (adult weight <10kg) from 1 to 12 months in age. Also recommended during gestation or lactation. Sizes: 3kg, 7.5kg</span><br></p>