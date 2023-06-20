Composition

Complete and balanced food for small breed puppies Eukanuba™ PUPPY SMALL BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth except for growth of large size dogs (32 kg or more as an adult). Eukanuba™ PUPPY SMALL BREED Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth except for growth of large size dogs (32 kg or more as an adult). dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, poultry fat, corn, barley, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, hydrolysed poultry protein, yeast products, sunflower oil, salt, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, choline chloride, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), vitamin A, vitamin B5, vitamin B3, biotin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin B2, folic acid], antioxidants, trace minerals [zinc, manganese, copper, potassium]. Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 19.0%, Crude Fibre (max.) 3.5%, Carbohydrates (min.) 18.6%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.13%, Calcium (min.) 1.1%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.6%, Vitamin E (min.) 280 IU/kg. This diet contains 3959 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 455 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated). see table. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. Made in Australia.