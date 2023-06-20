Eukanuba Senior Small Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Eukanuba™ Senior Small Breed for small breed dogs (<10kg) over 7 years old.
Sizes available
What is the right portion?
3kg
7.5kg
ENERGY
Optimal levels of fats and carbohydrates help fuel daily activity needs at this age.
MIND
DHA & Antioxidants to help support healthy brain function.
BODY
Animal protein combined with chondroitin sulfate and over 50% more* glucosamine to help support lean muscles and healthy mobility. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Small Breed
Dehydrated poultry protein, wheat, corn, barley, poultry fat, brewers rice, dried plain beet pulp, hydrolysed poultry protein, yeast products, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, fish oil, choline chloride, DL- methionine, vitamins (DL- alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E) vitamin B5, vitamin A, vitamin B3, biotin, vitamin B6, vitamin B12, vitamin B1, vitamin D, vitamin B2, folic acid) antioxidants, glucosamine hydrochloride, trace minerals (zinc, manganese, cooper, potassium, sodium selenite) carotene, chondroitin sulfate.
Moisture % 8.0 Protein % 29.0 Crude Fat % 17.0 Crude Fibre % 1.9 Ash % 6.6 NFE* % 37.5 Total Dietary Fibre (%) 9.4 Omega-6 fatty acids* (%) 3.74 Omega-3 fatty acids* (%) 0.46 EPA + DHA (%) 0.06 Chondroitin sulfate* + glucosamine (mg/kg) 500.0 Calcium (%) 1.2 Phosphorus (%) 1 *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Eukanuba takes pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. The information on this product page was true and accurate at the time of publication. However, please note that from time to time, for example due to ingredient availability or a change in sourcing factory within our global factory network for the purpose of ongoing supply, it is necessary to make product changes at short notice, and there may be some delays in updating the information in our product materials.
|ADULT WEIGHT
|LOW ACTIVITY
|MODERATE ACTIVITY
|HIGH ACTIVITY
|1kg
|24g
|28g
|31g
|2kg
|40g
|46g
|53g
|3kg
|54g
|63g
|71g
|4kg
|67g
|78g
|89g
|5kg
|80g
|92g
|105g
|6kg
|91g
|106g
|120g
|7kg
|102g
|119g
|135g
|8kg
|113g
|131g
|149g
|9kg
|124g
|143g
|163g
|10kg
|134g
|155g
|176g