Eukanuba Fit Body Large Breed
Dry Food For Dog
Eukanuba™ Adult Fit body Large Breed Dry Dog Food is for large breed dogs (25kg to 40kg) with a tendency to be overweight from 18 months to 6 years in age. Giant breed dogs (>40kg) with a tendency to be overweight from 2 to 5 years.
Sizes available
15kg
Eukanuba™ Fit Body Large Breed Dry Dog Food is for large and giant breed dogs (over 25 kg) with a tendency to gain weight. It contains 27% less fat (vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Large Breed), as well as high quality ingredients including animal based protein, fat, carbohydrates, fibres and important vitamins and minerals for the health and wellbeing of your adult dog.
ENERGY
L-carnitine, 27% less fat* and an adapted blend of carbohydrates to promote a lean, active body. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Large Breed
MIND
DHA & antioxidant to support healthy brain function.
BODY
Animal protein combined with over 50% more* glucosamine and chondroitin sulfate to help support lean muscles and agile joints. *vs. Eukanuba™ Adult Medium Breed