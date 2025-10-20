ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy is formulated for French Bulldog puppies up to 12 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind. - With a patented complex of antioxidants including vitamin E to help support your puppy’s natural defences while its immune system gradually develops - Contains high-quality protein, specifically selected due to its high digestibility - Added prebiotics combined with the protein helps support your puppy’s digestive health - Formulated to help support your dog’s skin’s barrier, which ultimately contributes to the maintenance of your dog’s good skin health The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy is designed exclusively for your French Bulldog puppy. Because this breed has a particularly brachycephalic jaw, the shape and size of this kibble is specially adapted to make it easier for your puppy to pick up. Additionally, the texture of the kibble encourages your puppy to chew it before swallowing.