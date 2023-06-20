French Bulldog Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Suitable for puppies up to 12 months old, Royal Canin French Bulldog Puppy is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind. Complete feed for dogs - Specially for French Bulldog puppies - Up to 12 months old.
Sizes available
3kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy skin
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health.
Exclusive kibble
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the French Bulldog puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 8 kg
|Adult weight = 10 kg
|Adult weight = 14 kg
|2 m
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|182 g (1+7/8 cups)
|3 m
|143 g (1+4/8 cups)
|169 g (1+6/8 cups)
|215 g (2+1/8 cups)
|4 m
|152 g (1+4/8 cups)
|180 g (1+7/8 cups)
|230 g (2+3/8 cups)
|5 m
|154 g (1+5/8 cups)
|183 g (1+7/8 cups)
|235 g (2+3/8 cups)
|6 m
|153 g (1+4/8 cups)
|182 g (1+7/8 cups)
|234 g (2+3/8 cups)
|7 m
|138 g (1+3/8 cups)
|165 g (1+5/8 cups)
|217 g (2+2/8 cups)
|9 m
|110 g (1+1/8 cups)
|131 g (1+3/8 cups)
|185 g (1+7/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult
|129 g (1+2/8 cups)
|166 g (1+6/8 cups)
|12 m
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
