PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy is formulated for French Bulldog puppies up to 12 months old. Specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your growing puppy in mind. - With a patented complex of antioxidants including vitamin E to help support your puppy’s natural defences while its immune system gradually develops - Contains high-quality protein, specifically selected due to its high digestibility - Added prebiotics combined with the protein helps support your puppy’s digestive health - Formulated to help support your dog’s skin’s barrier, which ultimately contributes to the maintenance of your dog’s good skin health The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® French Bulldog Puppy is designed exclusively for your French Bulldog puppy. Because this breed has a particularly brachycephalic jaw, the shape and size of this kibble is specially adapted to make it easier for your puppy to pick up. Additionally, the texture of the kibble encourages your puppy to chew it before swallowing.
BENEFITS
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. FRENCH BULLDOG PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks to a complex of antioxidants including Vitamin E.
HEALTHY SKIN
This formula helps support the skin’s “barrier” role (exclusive complex) and maintain skin health.
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE: SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the French Bulldog puppy to grasp, and to encourage chewing before swallowing.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 8 kg
|Adult weight = 10 kg
|Adult weight = 14 kg
|2 m
|122 g (1+2/8 cups)
|144 g (1+4/8 cups)
|182 g (1+7/8 cups)
|3 m
|143 g (1+4/8 cups)
|169 g (1+6/8 cups)
|215 g (2+1/8 cups)
|4 m
|152 g (1+4/8 cups)
|180 g (1+7/8 cups)
|230 g (2+3/8 cups)
|5 m
|154 g (1+5/8 cups)
|183 g (1+7/8 cups)
|235 g (2+3/8 cups)
|6 m
|153 g (1+4/8 cups)
|182 g (1+7/8 cups)
|234 g (2+3/8 cups)
|7 m
|138 g (1+3/8 cups)
|165 g (1+5/8 cups)
|217 g (2+2/8 cups)
|9 m
|110 g (1+1/8 cups)
|131 g (1+3/8 cups)
|185 g (1+7/8 cups)
|11 m
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult
|129 g (1+2/8 cups)
|166 g (1+6/8 cups)
|12 m
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult
|Transition to French Bulldog Adult