Labrador Retriever 5+
Dry Food For Dog
For adult Labrador Retrievers over 5 years old.
Sizes available
12kg
HEALTHY AGEING COMPLEX
Developed to support healthy ageing. Contains an exclusive combination of antioxidants to help maintain cellular health and is formulated with an appropriate phosphorus content to care for the kidney health of Labrador Retrievers as they mature.
IDEAL WEIGHT AND MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
As the Labrador ages, the activity level decreases. This specific formula helps maintain the mature Labrador Retriever’s ideal weight with an adapted fat and calorie content. This formula also helps maintain muscle mass with an adapted protein content and L-Carnitine.
JOINT FUNCTION SUPPORT
Formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, EPA and DHA, to help support cartilage during the ageing process helping to maintain healthy bones and joints.
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: HIGHLY PALATABLE + REHYDRATABLE The kibble size, shape and texture are adapted to the mature Labrador Retriever. The kibble may be softened with warm water which allows for easier eating.
|Dog weight
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|-
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|Gram
|Cup
|26kg
|312
|4+1/8
|361
|4+6/8
|411
|5+3/8
|28kg
|330
|4+2/8
|382
|5
|434
|5+5/8
|30kg
|347
|4+4/8
|402
|5+2/8
|457
|6
|32kg
|365
|4+6/8
|422
|5+4/8
|480
|6+2/8
|34kg
|382
|5
|442
|5+6/8
|502
|6+4/8
|36kg
|398
|5+1/8
|461
|6
|524
|6+7/8
|38kg
|415
|5+3/8
|480
|6+2/8
|546
|7+1/8
|40kg
|431
|5+5/8
|499
|6+4/8
|567
|7+3/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is a breed-specific diet specially formulated for Labrador Retrievers to support a healthy ageing process as they enter their senior years. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains a synergistic combination of antioxidants to help maintain your Labrador’s cellular health, and a reduced phosphorus content to support healthy kidney function. ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ contains an adapted fat and calorie content to help maintain your dog’s ideal weight and limit pressure on the joints. While advanced nutrients help to support muscle mass and cartilage health. The kibble in ROYAL CANIN® Labrador Retriever Adult 5+ is specially designed for the Labrador Retriever and can also be softened with warm water to make it softer and easier to eat.