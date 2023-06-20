Maxi Adult Loaf Dog Food Can

ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet scientifically designed to meet your large dog’s needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for dogs that weigh between 26kg and 44kg and are over 15 months old. With their extended digestive transit time, large dogs are more susceptible to digestive sensitivities. This food contains highly digestible proteins and a balanced supply of fibres to help promote good digestive health. Larger dogs place the majority of their body weight on their joints. This science-based formula contains a combination of vitamins and minerals to help maintain healthy bones and joints. Crafted with a blend of essential vitamins and high-quality nutrients, this combination helps to support maximal absorption and helps keep your dog active and full of life. No matter what breed your dog is, their coat is their crowning glory. Enriched with a supportive blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult. Mixing wet and dry food brings variety to your dog’s diet, making their mealtimes more interesting and engaging. All ROYAL CANIN® products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee high-quality food. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your large dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.