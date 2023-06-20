Maxi Joint Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature large breed dogs (from 26 to 44 kg) - Over 15 months old - Dogs prone to joint sensitivity.
Sizes available
10kg
Proven results
Eases movement - 97 % of owners are satisfied after 28 days* *Royal Canin internal study.
For dogs prone to joint sensitivity
Maxi Joint Care is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to help support cartilage during the ageing process and maintain healthy bones and joints. The formula also has fewer calories to support a healthy weight and limit pressure on the joints.
How else can you help your dog?
Keep your dog active with regular exercise, but avoid stressing his joints with high-impact jumping or sudden stopping and starting. It’s also important to keep your dog’s weight down, as extra pounds put extra strain on his joints. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|Indoor - Low activity
|-
|Normal activity
|-
|High activity
|-
|-
|gram
|cup
|gram
|cup
|gram
|cup
|26 kg
|311 g
|3 + 4/8
|360 g
|4
|409 g
|4 + 5/8
|32 kg
|363 g
|4 + 1/8
|421 g
|4 + 6/8
|478 g
|5 + 3/8
|38 kg
|413 g
|4 + 5/8
|479 g
|5 + 3/8
|544 g
|6 + 1/8
|44 kg
|461 g
|5 + 2/8
|534 g
|6
|607 g
|6 + 7/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
