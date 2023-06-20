Medium Ageing 7+ Loaf Dog Food Can

Medium Ageing 7+ Loaf Dog Food Can

Medium Ageing Loaf. For senior medium breed dogs (from 11kg to 25kg), over 10 years old.

1 x 410g

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet scientifically designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 7 years old. With its specialised, high-quality protein content, this food is crafted to help your ageing dog maintain muscle mass.&nbsp; Your senior dog’s active lifestyle can expose them to environmental elements that can weaken their immune system. This formula contains prebiotics and a blend of vitamins, including vitamins C and E, to help support their natural defences.&nbsp; This science-based formula is enriched with essential vitamins and nutrients like EPA and DHA, to help support lifelong vitality and enjoy their senior years in good health. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your senior dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous.&nbsp; ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+. Your dog’s sensory capacity can decrease as they get older, so mixing wet and dry food can help to enhance the palatability of their meal. All ROYAL CANIN® products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the best quality food. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your senior dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.

BENEFITS

MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT

Contributes to maintaining muscle mass with an adapted high-quality protein content.

NATURAL DEFENCES

Helps support dogs’ natural defences, thanks particularly to a vitamin blend (including vitamins C and E) and prebiotics.

LIFELONG VITALITY SUPPORT

Enriched with essential nutrients (EPA, DHA and vitamins) to help enjoy a lifelong vitality.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION