Medium Ageing 7+ Loaf Dog Food Can

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing Loaf is a nutritionally complete and balanced wet food diet scientifically designed to meet your medium-sized dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their senior years. This diet is suitable for medium-sized dogs that weigh between 11 and 25kg and are over 7 years old. With its specialised, high-quality protein content, this food is crafted to help your ageing dog maintain muscle mass. Your senior dog’s active lifestyle can expose them to environmental elements that can weaken their immune system. This formula contains prebiotics and a blend of vitamins, including vitamins C and E, to help support their natural defences. This science-based formula is enriched with essential vitamins and nutrients like EPA and DHA, to help support lifelong vitality and enjoy their senior years in good health. Enriched with a blend of nutrients, this food helps keep your senior dog’s skin healthy and their coat glossy and gorgeous. ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing Loaf is also available in a dry kibble: ROYAL CANIN® Medium Ageing 10+. Your dog’s sensory capacity can decrease as they get older, so mixing wet and dry food can help to enhance the palatability of their meal. All ROYAL CANIN® products undergo an extensive quality control process to guarantee the best quality food. Our team of scientists create formulas tailored to your senior dog’s specific nutritional needs, using high-quality nutrients and keeping sustainability in mind.