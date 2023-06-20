Medium Dermacomfort
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature medium breed dogs (from 11 to 25 kg) - Over 12 months old - Dogs prone to skin irritation and itching
Sizes available
3kg
12kg
Proven results: Healthy Skin - 91 % of owners are satisfied after 2 months* *Royal Canin internal study
Precise formula
The dog’s skin responds to dietary, seasonal and environmental irritants. Too much scratching can damage his skin disrupting the protective skin barrier.
Product claim
Nutritionally formulated with Omega-3 & 6 fatty acids, including GLA, EPA and DHA to help support and nourish his skin. Formulated to care for your dog’s skin and help him maintain a full, healthy coat.
How else can you help your dog?
How else can you help your dog? You can help protect your dog's skin by keeping his bed and favorite resting places clean. This helps remove dust and dandruff, a breeding ground for itchy parasites. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog's weight
|Normal activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|dry
|dry + wet
|dry
|dry + wet
|dry
|dry + wet
|11kg
|144g ( 1 + 3/8 cups)
|122g (1 + 1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|167g (1 + 4/8 cups)
|144g (1 +3/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|190g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|167g (1 +4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|15kg
|182g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|159g (1 + 4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|211g (2 cups)
|188g (1 + 6/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|239g (2 + 2/8 cups)
|217g (2 cups) + 1 pouch
|20kg
|226g (2 + 1/8 cups)
|203g (1 + 7/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|261g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|239g (2 + 2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|297g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|274g (2 + 4/ 8 cups) + 1 pouch
|25kg
|267g (2 +4/8 cups)
|244g (2 + 2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|309g (2 +7/8 cups)
|286g (2 + 5/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|351g (3 + 2/8 cups)
|329g (3 cups) + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
This formula is crafted to support your dog’s overall health as well as nourishing its sensitive skin. It’s enriched with the essential fatty acids Omega 3 and 6, which help to calm and protect your dog’s skin and make it less sensitive to irritation. While EPA, DHA and GLA are especially beneficial Omegas that help its coat to stay full and healthy. The Dermacomfort range is also rich in carefully selected lowallergen, high-quality proteins that reduce the risk of intolerance.