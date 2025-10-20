PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Light Weight Care is formulated for adult dogs prone to weight gain that weigh between 11 and 25 kg. If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. - Helps support overall wellbeing with radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws - An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion - Rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass - Contains omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help support your dog’s joints
BENEFITS
HUNGER SATISFYING
Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your dog fit.
ADAPTED PROTEIN
Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine.
PROVEN RESULTS
80% of slightly overweight dogs fed with ROYAL CANIN® Medium Light Weight Care achieved a healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Low activity
|-
|Normal activity
|-
|High activity
|-
|Dog's weight
|Kibbles Only
|Kibbles + 1 pouch
|Kibbles Only
|Kibbles + 1 pouch
|Kibbles Only
|Kibbles + 1 pouch
|11 kg
|149 g (1+7/8 cups)
|129 g (1+5/8 cups)
|191 g (2+3/8 cups)
|171 g (2+1/8 cups)
|221 g (2+6/8 cups)
|202 g (2+4/8 cups)
|15 kg
|188 g (2+3/8 cups)
|168 g (2+1/8 cups)
|241 g (3 cups)
|222 g (2+6/8 cups)
|279 g (3+4/8 cups)
|260 g (3+2/8 cups)
|20 kg
|233 g (3 cups)
|213 g (2+6/8 cups)
|299 g (3+6/8 cups)
|280 g (3+4/8 cups)
|347 g (4+3/8 cups)
|327 g (4+1/8 cups)
|25 kg
|275 g (3+4/8 cups)
|256 g (3+2/8 cups)
|354 g (4+4/8 cups)
|334 g (4+2/8 cups)
|410 g (5+1/8 cups)
|390 g (4+7/8 cups)