Medium Light Weight Care

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Light Weight Care is formulated for adult dogs prone to weight gain that weigh between 11 and 25 kg. If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. - Helps support overall wellbeing with radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws - An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion - Rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass - Contains omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help support your dog’s joints