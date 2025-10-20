HomeDogsProductsRetail ProductsMedium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care
Medium Light Weight Care

Medium Light Weight Care

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Light Weight Care is formulated for adult dogs prone to weight gain that weigh between 11 and 25 kg.

Read more

Sizes available

3 kgkg 3

12 kgkg 12

Find a Retailer

PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Medium Adult Light Weight Care is formulated for adult dogs prone to weight gain that weigh between 11 and 25 kg. If your dog’s overweight, it can put a strain on their joints and general health. - Helps support overall wellbeing with radically less fat to help them stay trim, active and light on their paws - An optimal balance of fibres helps your dog feel full and also helps with better digestion - Rich in the highest quality proteins to ensure they maintain muscle mass - Contains omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA to help support your dog’s joints

Read more

BENEFITS

HUNGER SATISFYING

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep your dog fit.

ADAPTED PROTEIN

Adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight maintenance. Enriched with L-carnitine.

PROVEN RESULTS

80% of slightly overweight dogs fed with ROYAL CANIN® Medium Light Weight Care achieved a healthier weight in 8 weeks.* *Royal Canin internal study

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION