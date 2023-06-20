Medium Relax Care

PRODUCT DETAILS

When your dog loses his routine, he can feel stressed. Certain life events like car trips, moving house, or the arrival of new family members can make your dog feel uneasy. High-quality nutrition can help to calm your dog’s nerves, meaning a better all-round quality of life. ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Medium is suitable for dogs in a changing environment that weigh between 11kg and 25kg. This extra-tasty recipe is specially crafted for your dog’s wellbeing. Perfect for long-term use, this intelligent formula calms your dog’s reaction to change. We include an active protein molecule in this food, this high-quality, naturally-sourced nutrient has a calming effect on your dog and moderates his response to upsets. ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Medium contains 100% of the quality protein, fiber, fats, minerals, and vitamins that your dog requires for lifelong wellbeing. Our Relax Care nutritional program has two components available: crunchy kibble and a delicious pâté in a pouch, both are nutritionally complete and perfectly complement each other. Why not try the pâté as a delicious topping to the kibble? Don’t just take our word for it, when scientifically tested at the Royal Canin kennels, +44% of dogs behaved normally in changing situations. This means that ROYAL CANIN® Relax Care Medium’s results are a proven success.

