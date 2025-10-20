ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is a nutritionally complete and balanced formula specially designed to meet your small dog’s particular needs and support them throughout their adult years. This diet is for small dogs that weigh up to 10 kg and are over 10 months old. - Carefully adapted calorie content to meet your dog’s high-energy needs while helping them maintain a healthy weight - Contains a balance of nutrients that helps maintain strong and healthy bones - Features an enriching blend of vitamins and highly digestible nutrients to help support maximal absorption and maintain optimal health support Smaller dogs can be quite particular about their food. Not only does this food contain a selection of exclusive aromas to stimulate their appetite, but it’s also adapted to fit their miniature jaws. This helps small dogs, even the fussiest eaters, get the essential nutrients they need. ROYAL CANIN® Mini Adult is also available in two wet food textures: Loaf and Morsels In Gravy. Mixing wet and brings variety to your dog’s diet, making their mealtimes more interesting and engaging.