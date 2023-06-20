Mini Relax Care
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult and mature small breed dogs (from 1 to 10 kg) - Over 10 months old - Dogs in a changing environment.
Sizes available
3kg
Proven results
+44 % normal behaviour in changing environment* *Royal Canin internal study.
Precise formula
This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense and changing environment.
For dogs in a changeable environment
Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
How else can you help your dog
Nervousness can occur in unpredictable situations, so it''s a good idea to follow routine in everyday life. Try to give your dog enough time to adjust to possible changes. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog''s health or behaviour, please contact your veterinarian.
|Low activity (dry only)
|Low activity (dry and wet)
|Medium activity (dry only)
|Medium activity (dry and wet)
|High activity (dry only)
|High activity (dry and wet)
|1kg
|25g (2/8 cup)
|14g (1/8 cup) + 1 pouch
|29g (3/8 cup)
|18g (2/8 cup) + 1 pouch
|33g (3/8 cup)
|22g (2/8 cup) + 1 pouch
|3kg
|57g (6/8 cup)
|35g (3/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|66 (6/8 cup)
|44g (4/8 cup) + 1 pouch
|75g (7/8 cup)
|53g (5/8 cup) + 1 pouch
|6kg
|96g ( 1 + 1/8 cups)
|74g (7/8 cup) + 1 pouch
|111g (1+3/8 cups)
|89g (1+1/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|126g (1+4/8 cups)
|105g (1+2/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|10kg
|141g (1+6/8 cups)
|119 (1+ 4/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|163g (2 cups)
|141g (1+6/8 cups) + 1 pouch
|185g (2+2/8 cups)
|163g (2 cups) + 1 pouch
PRODUCT DETAILS
When your dog loses his routine, he can feel uneasy. A stressed dog might behave unexpectedly, isolate, hide, or be restless – all signs of upset nerves. High-quality nutrition that’s specially calibrated to help your dog adapt gives him a chance to start feeling better. This extra-tasty recipe contains a naturally-sourced adaptogenic nutrient that helps to moderate your dog’s responses to upsets. We include this high-quality nutrient in a digestible form and, what’s more, we monitor its exact composition, quantity, and quality every month. This precicely balanced nutritional solution with proven efficacy, is formulated with specific nutrients to help your dog feel relaxed in an intense and changing environment.