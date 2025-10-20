ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Puppy in Gravy wet food is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of large-breed puppies. This formula is suitable for 2 to 15-month-old puppies that should reach an adult weight of 26-44 kg. Throughout this crucial period of your large puppy's life, they need a complete and balanced diet containing nutrients that support optimal and ongoing health as they continue to grow and develop. - Appetising chunks in gravy, designed with a size, texture and taste that’s perfect for large breed, growing puppies - Contains nutrients such as Vitamin C and E to help support the puppies’ natural defences while their immune systems are still developing - Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (such as DHA) which have been scientifically proven to help support healthy brain development in puppies. By the time your puppy reaches 15 months old, they will need a diet that’s specially adapted to meet their nutritional needs as a grown dog. At this stage, you can transition them onto ROYAL CANIN® Maxi Adult, available either as a dry kibble diet or with wet chunks in gravy.