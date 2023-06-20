Relax Care
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs in changing environments.
Adaptation to change
This formula is enriched with nutrients known for their soothing effect to help your dog feel calm in a changing environment or in unfamiliar situations.
Sensitivity description
Changes in your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing. Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
Additives (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 180 IU, E1 (Iron): 4 mg, E2 (Iodine): 0.3 mg, E4 (Copper): 2.7 mg, E5 (Manganese): 1.1 mg, E6 (Zinc): 11 mg.
Analytical constituants:: Protein: 8.4% - Fat content: 5.5% - Crude ash: 1.6% - Crude fibres: 1.3% - Moisture: 79.5%.
Composition: meat and animal derivatives, derivatives of vegetable origin, cereals, oils and fats, minerals, various sugars, fish and fish derivatives.
|Dog weight
|Pouches
|5kg
|4 + 1/2
|10kg
|7 + 1/2
|20kg
|12 + 1/2