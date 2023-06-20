PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Rottweiler Junior is tailor-made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Rottweiler puppy. This premium dry dog food is formulated with an adapted protein content and a specific ratio of calcium and phosphorus to support healthy muscle and bone development. The addition of the antioxidant, L-carnitine, also helps your puppy to maintain their ideal body weight as they grow. With their unique jaws, this kibble is designed to encourage your puppy to pick up and eat their food with ease. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and optimal digestive tolerance, and also an antioxidant complex to support your puppys natural defences.

