Rottweiler Puppy
Dry food for Dog
Complete feed for dogs - Specially for Rottweiler puppies - Up to 18 months old
Sizes available
12kg
Immune system support
Growth is an essential stage in your dog’s life: it is the time of big changes, discoveries and new encounters. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. This diet helps support your puppy’s natural defences thanks particularly to a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Muscle and bone development
Helps support muscle and bone development thanks to an adapted protein content and adequate levels of calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.
Digestive health
Combination of nutrients with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics (FOS) to support digestive health and balance of intestinal flora, which contributes to good stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Exclusive kibble design
A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Rottweiler puppy to pick up and to encourage him to chew.
|Age (months)
|Adult weight = 40 kg
|Adult weight = 45 kg
|Adult weight = 50 kg
|2 m
|295 g (3 cups)
|307 g (3+1/8 cups)
|360 g (3+5/8 cups)
|3 m
|383 g (3+7/8 cups)
|404 g (4+1/8 cups)
|448 g (4+5/8 cups)
|4 m
|422 g (4+2/8 cups)
|447 g (4+1/8 cups)
|489 g (5 cups)
|6 m
|553 g (5+5/8 cups)
|604 g (6+1/8 cups)
|654 g (6+5/8 cups)
|8 m
|562 g (5+6/8 cups)
|650 g (6+5/8 cups)
|706 g (7+1/8 cups)
|10 m
|526 g (5+3/8 cups)
|608 g (6+1/8 cups)
|665 g (6+6/8 cups)
|12 m
|462 g (4+6/8 cups)
|506 g (5+1/8 cups)
|583 g (5+7/8 cups)
|14 m
|454 g (4+4/8 cups)
|498 g (5 cups)
|543 g (5+4/8 cups)
|19 m
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
|Transition to Rottweiler Adult
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Rottweiler Junior is tailor-made to suit the unique nutritional needs of your Rottweiler puppy. This premium dry dog food is formulated with an adapted protein content and a specific ratio of calcium and phosphorus to support healthy muscle and bone development. The addition of the antioxidant, L-carnitine, also helps your puppy to maintain their ideal body weight as they grow. With their unique jaws, this kibble is designed to encourage your puppy to pick up and eat their food with ease. With their developing digestive system, this junior formula contains highly digestible protein to promote a balanced intestinal flora and optimal digestive tolerance, and also an antioxidant complex to support your puppys natural defences.