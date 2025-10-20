PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old. - Includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil which play a large role in helping to nourish your dog's skin and coat - Adapted nutritional solution also contains calcium chelators, which contribute towards the maintenance of your dog's dental hygiene - Contributes to a reduced faecal volume and helps reduce the smell - Tailored kibble specially designed to make it easier for your dog to pick up and chew
BENEFITS
TAILOR MADE KIBBLE
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN: SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW A kibble exclusively designed to make it easier for the Shih Tzu to pick up and to encourage chewing.
STOOL AND ODOUR REDUCTION
This formula helps reduce faecal smell and volume.
HEALTHY SKIN
SHIH TZU ADULT helps support the skin’s barrier role (exclusive complex), maintain skin health (EPA and DHA, Vitamin A) and nourish the coat. Enriched with borage oil.
DENTAL HEALTH
This formula helps reduce tartar formation thanks to calcium chelators.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Weight of dog
|Low activity
|Medium activity
|High activity
|4 kg
|67 g (6/8 cups)
|78 g (7/8 cups)
|88 g (1 cups)
|5 kg
|79 g (7/8 cups)
|92 g (1 cups)
|104 g (1+1/8 cups)
|6 kg
|91 g (1 cups)
|105 g (1+1/8 cups)
|120 g (1+2/8 cups)
|7 kg
|102 g (1+1/8 cups)
|118 g (1+2/8 cups)
|134 g (1+3/8 cups)