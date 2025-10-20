ROYAL CANIN® Shih Tzu Adult is specially formulated with all the nutritional needs of your adult Shih Tzu in mind. Suitable for dogs over 10 months old. - Includes the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, as well as an enrichment of borage oil which play a large role in helping to nourish your dog's skin and coat - Adapted nutritional solution also contains calcium chelators, which contribute towards the maintenance of your dog's dental hygiene - Contributes to a reduced faecal volume and helps reduce the smell - Tailored kibble specially designed to make it easier for your dog to pick up and chew