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Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog
Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

Mini Starter Mother & Babydog

Dry Food For Dog

For the small breed bitch (up to 10 kg) and her puppies: bitch at the end of gestation and during lactation and weaning small breed puppies up to 2 months old.

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Sizes available

8 kgkg 8

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies.

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BENEFITS

MOTHERS AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT

MINI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.

STRONG IMMUNE SUPPORT

Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION