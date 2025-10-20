PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Mini Starter Mother & Babydog is specially formulated to support the nutritional needs of new mothers and their puppies.
BENEFITS
MOTHERS AND BABYDOG'S HEALTH SUPPORT
MINI STARTER is a tailored nutritional solution which is adapted to the mother’s high energy needs at the end of gestation and during lactation for the nursing puppies’ optimal growth.
STRONG IMMUNE SUPPORT
Helps support the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of nutrients such as vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics (MOS) and highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal microbiota for digestive health.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
COMPOSITION : Dehydrated poultry protein, rice, animal fats, wheat gluten*, maize, beet pulp, hydrolysed animal proteins, minerals, soya oil, fish oil, fructo-oligo-saccharides, hydrolysed yeast (source of manno-oligo-saccharides and betaglucans) (0.30%), algal oil Schizochytrium sp. (source of DHA), butyric acid salt, marigold meal.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 18500 IU, Vitamin D3: 1200 IU, Iron: 40 mg, Iodine: 4 mg, Copper: 12 mg, Manganese: 52 mg, Zinc: 131 mg, Selenium: 0.07 mg - Technological additives: Clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 10 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUANTS: Protein: 30.0%, Fat content: 22.0%, Crude ash: 8.5%, Crude fibres: 1.3%, Omega-3 fatty acid (DHA): 0.20%; Vitamin E: 500 mg/kg, Vitamin C: 400 mg/kg. Metabolisable energy: 4209 kcal/kg.
* L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
GESTATING MOTHER DOG KIBBLE ONLY GESTATION IN WEEKS MIX: KIBBLE + WET (1/2 CAN MOTHER & BABYDOG MOUSSE) Mother's Weight 6 8 Mother's Weight 6 8 1 kg 29g 34g 1 kg 2g 2g 3 kg 66g 77g 3 kg 39g 46g 5 kg 96g 114g 5 kg 69g 82g 7 kg 124g 146g 7 kg 97g 119g 10 kg 162g 191g 10 kg 135g 159g BABYDOG KIBBLE ONLY AGE IN WEEKS MIX: KIBBLE + WET (1/2 CAN MOTHER & BABYDOG MOUSSE) Dog's Weight 3-6 weeks 6-8 weeks Dog's Weight 3-6 weeks 6-8 weeks 1 kg 23g 45g 1 kg 0g 20g 3 kg 23g 45g 3 kg 0g 20g 5 kg 33g 88g 5 kg 8g 62g 7 kg 43g 133g 7 kg 18g 107g 10 kg 43g 133g 10 kg 18g 107g
Royal Canin is committed to ensuring scientifically accurate product information. While details are correct at the time of publication, product updates may occur at short notice due to ingredient availability or changes in our supply network. As a result, there may be some delays in updating digital materials. Always check on-pack information.
|GESTATING MOTHER DOG
|KIBBLE ONLY
|GESTATION IN WEEKS
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET (1/2 CAN MOTHER & BABYDOG MOUSSE)
|Mother's Weight
|6
|8
|Mother's Weight
|6
|8
|1 kg
|29g
|34g
|1 kg
|2g
|2g
|3 kg
|66g
|77g
|3 kg
|39g
|46g
|5 kg
|96g
|114g
|5 kg
|69g
|82g
|7 kg
|124g
|146g
|7 kg
|97g
|119g
|10 kg
|162g
|191g
|10 kg
|135g
|159g
|BABYDOG
|KIBBLE ONLY
|AGE IN WEEKS
|MIX: KIBBLE + WET (1/2 CAN MOTHER & BABYDOG MOUSSE)
|Dog's Weight
|3-6 weeks
|6-8 weeks
|Dog's Weight
|3-6 weeks
|6-8 weeks
|1 kg
|23g
|45g
|1 kg
|0g
|20g
|3 kg
|23g
|45g
|3 kg
|0g
|20g
|5 kg
|33g
|88g
|5 kg
|8g
|62g
|7 kg
|43g
|133g
|7 kg
|18g
|107g
|10 kg
|43g
|133g
|10 kg
|18g
|107g