Urinary Care
Complete feed for dogs - For adult dogs over 10 months old - Dogs prone to urinary sensitivities.
12 x 85g
Precise formula
Precisely balanced nutritional formula to help keep urine diluted and support a balanced urinary mineral content.
For dogs prone to urinary sensitivities
For many reasons such as insufficient water intake, your dog’s urine can become too concentrated. When certain minerals are present at high levels, urinary crystals can form. Nutrition can play a role in helping maintain a healthy mineral balance.
Canine Care Nutrition programme
Providing a healthy & balanced nutrition with the perfect combination of our dry & wet formulas.
|Dog's weight
|Pouches
|2 kg
|2
|4 kg
|3+1/2
|10 kg
|7+1/2
A common concern for dogs is their urinary tract health. Your dog’s urine can become too concentrated if he doesn’t drink enough water. Minerals in urine can then form crystals, which will eventually lead to painful stones. High-quality nutrients that are calibrated for urinary comfort and a healthy urinary tract help to protect your dog’s wellbeing. Suitable for dogs of all sizes, ROYAL CANIN® Urinary Care Loaf’s formula works by diluting urine, ultimately creating a urinary environment that’s less favourable for the formation of crystals and stones. This food’s balanced nutrition provides a healthy foundation for optimal wellbeing. All ROYAL CANIN® foods contain 100% of the quality fats, proteins, fibers, minerals, and vitamins that your dog needs to support optimal urinary health. The extra-tasty pâté formula itself has a high moisture content, which further helps to support the dilution of your dog’s urine.