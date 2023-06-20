Anallergenic

Ingredients

COMPOSITION Maize starch, feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (source of L-amino acids and oligopeptides), copra oil, soya oil, minerals, vegetable fibres, chicory pulp, fructo-oligosaccharides, fish oil, mono - and diglycerides of palmitic and stearic acids esterified with citric acid, animal fat, marigold meal. Protein source: feather hydrolysate with low molecular weight (19.78%). Carbohydrate source: maize starch (46.3%). ADDITIVES (KG)** Nutritional additives: Vitamin A: 38500 IU, Vitamin D3: 800 IU, Iron: 41 mg, Iodine: 3.5 mg, Copper: 15 mg, Manganese: 55 mg, Zinc: 149 mg, Selenium: 0.34 mg - Technological additives: clinoptilolite of sedimentary origin: 9.8 g - Preservatives - Antioxidants. **Values reflect only levels added to the formula, not those naturally occurring in components of the diet. ROYAL CANIN® take pride in ensuring the scientific reliability of all product information. All information included was true and accurate at the time of publication.