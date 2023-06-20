Anallergenic
Dry food for Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic is a scientifically formulated and unique nutritional solution for dogs with severe dietary allergies. This diet is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. If you are a veterinarian or veterinary nurse and wish to see the full product information in more detail, please visit our Royal Canin Vet Portal.
Sizes available
3kg
8kg
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
Extensively Hydrolysed Protein
Extensively hydrolysed protein (composed of oligopeptides and pure amino acids) from a single source to help minimise the risk of adverse food reaction.
Allergen Restriction
Formula and production process aimed at excluding sources of food allergens.
Skin Barrier
Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier for optimal skin health.
|RECOMMENDED DAILY INTAKE & FEEDING DURATION
|DOG’S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|54
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|41
|4/8
|4
|90
|1
|79
|7/8
|69
|6/8
|6
|122
|1 + 3/8
|108
|1 + 1/8
|93
|1
|8
|152
|1 + 5/8
|134
|1+ 4/8
|115
|1+ 2/8
|10
|179
|2
|158
|1 + 6/8
|136
|1 + 4/8
|15
|243
|2 + 5/8
|214
|2 + 3/8
|185
|2
|20
|302
|3 + 2/8
|266
|2 + 7/8
|229
|2 + 4/8
|25
|357
|3 + 7/8
|314
|3 + 4/8
|271
|3
|30
|409
|4 + 4/8
|360
|4
|311
|3 + 3/8
|35
|459
|5
|404
|4 + 3/8
|349
|3 + 7/8
|40
|508
|5 + 5/8
|447
|4 + 7/8
|386
|4 + 2/8
|45
|554
|6+ 1/8
|488
|5 + 3/8
|421
|4 + 5/8
|50
|600
|6 + 5/8
|528
|5 + 6/8
|456
|5
|55
|645
|7 + 1/8
|567
|6 + 2/8
|490
|5 + 3/8
|60
|688
|7 + 4/8
|605
|6 + 5/8
|523
|5 + 6/8
|70
|772
|8 + 4/8
|680
|7 + 4/8
|587
|6 + 3/8
|80
|854
|9 + 3/8
|751
|8 + 2/8
|649
|7 + 1/8
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® Anallergenic dry is a complete dietetic feed for dogs formulated to reduce ingredient and nutrient intolerances. Recommended for cases of Adverse Food Reactions (AFR) with dermatologic and/or gastro-intestinal signs: diagnosis (food elimination trial- management) and Canine Atopic Dermatitis (CAD) associated with AFR, Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD). Not recommended in cases of: Pancreatitis, growth, gestation/lactation. This diet is complete and balanced and can be fed long-term. To ensure the ongoing health of your pet, a full health check by a veterinarian is recommended every 6 months.