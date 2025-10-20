Feeding Instructions

Feeding instruction: Weight shown in the table is the target body weight. Batch number, factory registration number and best before date: see information on packaging. To be stored in a cool, dry place. We recommend gradually transitioning your pet to their new diet over 7 days. If your pet is prone to digestive upsets, we recommended extending this period out to 10-14 days. A veterinarian's opinion should be sought before use, and before extending the period of use. When a food allergy or a food intolerance is suspected, the dog's diet may be changed without any food transition. It is recommended to divide the daily intake into 2 meals. Nutritional management with Anallergenic may be continued for the pet’s lifetime. However, it is recommended that a health check be performed every 6 months.