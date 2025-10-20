ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL SMALL DOG is a veterinary exclusive dry food, specially designed to support your adult small breed dog’s (up to 10 kg) dental health. - Clinically proven to effectively reduce tartar buildup - Mechanical tooth brushing effect, helping to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation due to the shape and size of the kibble - Awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) “Helps Control Tartar” seal of approval Given the tendency of small dogs to experience lower urinary tract health issues, ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL SMALL DOG is formulated to promote a diluted urine which helps reduce the risk of crystal formation.