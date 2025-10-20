Dental Small Dog
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL SMALL DOG Adult is specially designed to support your small breed dog's dental health. It is clinically proven to effectively reduce tartar buildup and the shape and size of the kibble has a mechanical tooth brushing effect, helping to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL SMALL DOG is a veterinary exclusive dry food, specially designed to support your adult small breed dog’s (up to 10 kg) dental health. - Clinically proven to effectively reduce tartar buildup - Mechanical tooth brushing effect, helping to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation due to the shape and size of the kibble - Awarded the Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) “Helps Control Tartar” seal of approval Given the tendency of small dogs to experience lower urinary tract health issues, ROYAL CANIN® DENTAL SMALL DOG is formulated to promote a diluted urine which helps reduce the risk of crystal formation.
BENEFITS
TARTAR CONTROL
Clinically proven to efficiently reduce tartar build-up.
BRUSHING EFFECT
The shape and size of the kibble allow good prehension and tooth penetration into the kibble. This helps to reduce plaque accumulation and tartar formation.
VOHC TARTAR
Helps control tartar
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|55
|5/8
|49
|5/8
|42
|4/8
|3
|75
|7/8
|66
|6/8
|57
|5/8
|4
|93
|1+1/8
|82
|1
|70
|6/8
|5
|110
|1+2/8
|96
|1+1/8
|83
|1
|6
|126
|1+4/8
|111
|1+2/8
|96
|1+1/8
|7
|141
|1+5/8
|124
|1+3/8
|107
|1+2/8
|8
|156
|1+6/8
|137
|1+5/8
|119
|1+3/8
|9
|170
|2
|150
|1+6/8
|129
|1+4/8
|10
|184
|2+1/8
|162
|1+7/8
|140
|1+5/8