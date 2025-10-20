Diabetic Can

ROYAL CANIN® DIABETIC Adult is formulated to help stabilise blood sugar levels in adult dogs. -Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats - High protein content for the maintenance of muscle mass in diabetic dogs - Formula that contains a reduced level of starch - Formulated with S/O index to promote a healthy urinary environment Diabetes mellitus is a condition where the body’s ability to produce or use insulin is decreased. Insulin works to help ‘push’ sugar (glucose) from food into all cells of the body, to provide an energy source. Without the action of insulin, the sugar does not enter the cells of the body, and instead remains in the blood in high levels.