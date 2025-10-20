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Diabetic Can
Diabetic Can

Diabetic Can

Wet Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® DIABETIC Adult is formulated to help stabilise blood sugar levels.

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Sizes available

1 x 410 gg 410 x 1

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AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® DIABETIC Adult is formulated to help stabilise blood sugar levels in adult dogs. -Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic cats - High protein content for the maintenance of muscle mass in diabetic dogs - Formula that contains a reduced level of starch - Formulated with S/O index to promote a healthy urinary environment Diabetes mellitus is a condition where the body’s ability to produce or use insulin is decreased. Insulin works to help ‘push’ sugar (glucose) from food into all cells of the body, to provide an energy source. Without the action of insulin, the sugar does not enter the cells of the body, and instead remains in the blood in high levels.

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BENEFITS

Low starch

Formula that contains a reduced level of starch.

Glucomodulation

Specific formula to help in the management of post-prandial blood glucose in diabetic dogs.

High protein

High protein content. Maintenance of muscle mass is essential in diabetic dogs.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION