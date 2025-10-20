Gastrointestinal Low Fat
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® Gastrointestinal Low Fat is specifically formulated for adult dogs with gastrointestinal diseases that require fat restriction.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal diseases that require fat restriction (e.g. acute and chronic pancreatitis) or support of lipid (fat) metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia. - Highly digestible, low fat level formula with a fibre balance intended to meet energy requirements (despite fat restriction) - Includes prebiotics to support a healthy digestion and transit It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and that your pet’s feeding program be reviewed every 2 months by a veterinarian.
BENEFITS
Digestive support
A highly digestible formula with balanced fibres, including prebiotics, to support healthy digestion and gastrointestinal transit.
Low fat
For the nutritional management of dogs needing a fat restricted diet.
Fibre balance
Limited fibre content to allow provision of maintenance energy levels despite fat restriction.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Dog's weight (kg)
|Thin
|Normal
|Overweight
|2
|61 g (6/8 cup)
|53 g (6/8 cup)
|46 g (5/8 cup)
|4
|102 (1 + 3/8 cups)
|90 g (1 + 1/8 cups)
|78 g (1 cup)
|6
|138 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|122 g (1 + 5/8 cups)
|105 g (1 + 3/8 cups)
|8
|172 g (2 + 2/8 cups)
|151g (2 cups)
|130 g (1 + 6/8 cups)
|10
|203 g (2 + 5/8 cups)
|179 g (2 + 3/8 cups)
|154 g (2 cups)
|15
|275 g (3 + 5/8 cups)
|242g (3 + 1/8 cups)
|209 g (2 + 6/8 cups)
|20
|341 g (4 + 4/8 cups)
|300 g (3 + 7/8 cups)
|259 g (3 + 3/8 cups)
|25
|403 g (5 + 2/8 cups)
|355 g (4 + 5/8 cups)
|307 g (4 cups)
|30
|462 g (6 cups)
|407 g (5 + 2/8 cups)
|351 g (4 + 5/8 cups)
|35
|519 g (6 + 6/8 cups)
|457 g (6 cups)
|395 g (5 + 1/8 cups)
|40
|574 g (7 + 4/8 cups)
|505 g (6 + 5/8 cups)
|436 g (5 + 5/8 cups)
|45
|627 g (8 + 1/8 cups)
|552 g (7 + 2/8 cups)
|476 g (6 + 2/8 cups)
|50
|678 g (8 + 7/8 cups)
|597 g (7 + 6/8 cups)
|516 g (6 + 6/8 cups)
|55
|729 g (9 + 4/8 cups)
|641 g (8 + 3/8 cups)
|554 g (7 + 2/8 cups)
|60
|778 g (10 + 1/8 cups)
|684 g (8 +7/8 cups)
|591 g (7 + 6/8 cups)
|70
|873 g (11 + 3/8 cups)
|768 g (10 cups)
|664 g (8 + 5/8 cups)
|80
|965 g (12 + 5/8 cups)
|849 g (11 cups)
|733 g (9 + 4/8 cups)