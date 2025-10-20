ROYAL CANIN® GASTROINTESTINAL LOW FAT is a complete diet for adult dogs with gastrointestinal diseases that require fat restriction (e.g. acute and chronic pancreatitis) or support of lipid (fat) metabolism in the case of hyperlipidaemia. - Highly digestible, low fat level formula with a fibre balance intended to meet energy requirements (despite fat restriction) - Includes prebiotics to support a healthy digestion and transit It is recommended that a veterinarian's opinion be sought before use and that your pet’s feeding program be reviewed every 2 months by a veterinarian.