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Hypoallergenic
Hypoallergenic

Hypoallergenic

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is formulated for adult dogs with food sensitivities. This diet can also be used as part of a food elimination trial.

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Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

7 kgkg 7

14 kgkg 14

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® HYPOALLERGENIC is a veterinary exclusive dry food, designed for dogs with food sensitivities. This diet can also be used as part of a food elimination trial. This highly palatable food is formulated with hydrolysed soy protein, composed of low molecular weight peptides to ensure the food is hypoallergenic. - Optimal amounts of B vitamins and amino acids help support the skin’s natural protective barrier - Omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA help to promote a healthy skin and coat - A balance of fibres and prebiotics helps support healthy digestion in dogs prone to digestive upsets, including diarrhoea

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BENEFITS

Hydrolysed Protein

Hydrolysed protein with low molecular weight to ensure the food is hypoallergenic.

EPA/DHA & Skin Barrier

Fatty acids to help maintain a healthy digestive system and healthy skin. Formulated to support the skin’s natural protective barrier.

Digestive Health

Helps regulate gastrointestinal transit and supports a balanced digestive flora.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION