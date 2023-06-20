Mature Consult Loaf
Wet food for Dog
Complete feed for mature small breed dogs (≤10kg) over 8 years old, mature medium breed dogs (11 to 25kg) over 7 years old, and mature large breed dogs (≥25kg) over 5 years old ideally after a senior health check.
Sizes available
12 x 85g
1 x 85g
AVAILABILITY
This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
SKIN & COAT
Contains nutrients that help support skin health, hair growth and coat shine
S/O INDEX
This diet is formulated to promote a healthy urinary environment thanks to an adapted mineral balance.
COMPOSITION : Meat and animal derivatives, cereals, derivatives of vegetable origin, vegetable protein extracts, minerals, oils and fats, various sugars, vegetables.
ADDITIVES (per kg): Nutritional additives: Vitamin D3: 210 IU, Iron: 9 mg, Iodine: 0.2 mg, Copper: 1.6 mg, Manganese: 2.8 mg, Zinc: 28 mg.
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS: Protein: 9.4%, Fat content: 5.0%, Crude fibres: 1.2%, Moisture: 78.0%, EPA/DHA: 0.122%
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|grams
|pouches
|2
|208
|2+1/2
|183
|2
|158
|2
|4
|350
|4
|308
|3+1/2
|266
|3
|6
|474
|5+1/2
|417
|5
|360
|4
|8
|588
|7
|518
|6
|447
|5+1/2
|10
|695
|8
|612
|7
|528
|6
|15
|942
|11
|829
|10
|716
|8+1/2
|20
|1169
|14
|1029
|12
|889
|10+1/2
|25
|1382
|16+1/2
|1216
|14+1/2
|1051
|12+1/2
|30
|1585
|18+1/2
|1395
|16+1/2
|1205
|14
|35
|1779
|21
|1566
|18+1/2
|1352
|16
|40
|1967
|23
|1731
|20+1/2
|1495
|17+1/2
|45
|2148
|25+1/2
|1890
|22
|1633
|19
|50
|2325
|27+1/2
|2046
|24
|1767
|21
|55
|2497
|29+1/2
|2197
|26
|1898
|22+1/2
|60
|2665
|31+1/2
|2346
|27+1/2
|2026
|24
|70
|2992
|35
|2633
|31
|2274
|27
|80
|3307
|39
|2910
|34
|2514
|29+1/2