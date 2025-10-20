Mature Consult Small Dog
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT SMALL DOG is specially formulated to support your small dog’s unique nutritional needs as they age into mature adulthood.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT SMALL DOG is specially formulated to support you small dog’s unique nutritional needs as they age into mature adulthood. Age can affect the vital systems of mature dogs as they enter into their senior years, having an impact on physical functions such as kidney, heart and brain health. - Complete and balanced formula with an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality in small dogs aged 8+ - Helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar to support your dog’s dental health thanks to the kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder Plus, this mature dog food has a specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.
BENEFITS
VITALITY & BRAIN HEALTH
This formula includes a selection of nutrients that help support vitality, including renal, cardiac and brain functions.
MUSCLE MASS SUPPORT
A specifically balanced formula to help preserve muscle mass with age.
DENTAL HEALTH
The mechanical action of the kibble, coupled with the inclusion of a calcium chelator, helps reduce tartar formation.
BRAND TEXT VETERINARY
In 1968 in the South of France, a veterinarian named Jean Cathary discovered he could better support dogs' health through tailored nutrition. In this visionary act, ROYAL CANIN® was born. Today, using advanced veterinary science and careful observation to identify the most adapted nutrients, our 220+ individual formulas support the health of every individual cat and dog.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|DOG'S WEIGHT (kg)
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|2
|61
|5/8
|54
|5/8
|47
|4/8
|3
|83
|7/8
|73
|6/8
|63
|5/8
|4
|103
|1_1/8
|91
|1
|78
|7/8
|5
|122
|1+2/8
|107
|1+1/8
|93
|1
|6
|140
|1+4/8
|123
|1+2/8
|106
|1+1/8
|7
|157
|1+5/8
|138
|1+4/8
|119
|1+2/8
|8
|174
|1+7/8
|153
|1+5/8
|132
|1+3/8
|9
|190
|2
|167
|1+6/8
|144
|1+4/8
|10
|205
|2+1/8
|181
|1+7/8
|156
|1+5/8