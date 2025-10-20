ROYAL CANIN® MATURE CONSULT SMALL DOG is specially formulated to support you small dog’s unique nutritional needs as they age into mature adulthood. Age can affect the vital systems of mature dogs as they enter into their senior years, having an impact on physical functions such as kidney, heart and brain health. - Complete and balanced formula with an exclusive blend of nutrients to support vitality in small dogs aged 8+ - Helps to delay the formation and build-up of tartar to support your dog’s dental health thanks to the kibble’s mechanical brushing effect and the inclusion of a calcium binder Plus, this mature dog food has a specifically balanced formulation to help preserve muscle mass with age.