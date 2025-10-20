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Renal

Renal

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL Adult formulated to care for the kidney health of adult dogs under veterinary supervision.

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Sizes available

2 kgkg 2

7 kgkg 7

What is the right portion?

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® RENAL Adult is a highly palatable dry food specially formulated to care for the kidney health of adult dogs under veterinary supervision. - Energy-dense diet provides nutritional support in smaller portions, since dogs with kidney concerns often have decreased appetites - Contains a precise anti-oxidant complex, fatty acids from fish oil, low phosphorus, and targeted protein levels to help support kidney function

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BENEFITS

Renal Support

Formulated with low phosphorus and a moderate level of highly digestible protein to support renal function, helping to improve quality of life.

Adapted Energy

Adapted energy content to reduce meal volume and help compensate for a decreased appetite.

Aromatic Choice

A specific aromatic profile with a dedicated kibble shape to help stimulate the dog’s appetite, particularly in cases of food aversion.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION