Feeding Instructions

Feeding instructions: see table. Water should be available at all times. Renal diets are recommended as soon as creatinine goes out of reference range (from CKD late stage 2), before the disease further progresses and before inappetence develops. In case of food aversion, the dog can be switched to another renal option without transition. Renal diets may be continued for the dog's lifetime. It is recommended that a full health check be performed every 6 months.