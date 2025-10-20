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Satiety Weight Management Small Dog
Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

Dry Food For Dog

ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT Adult Small Dog is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in small breed adult dogs.

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Sizes available

3 kgkg 3

AVAILABILITY

This product is a veterinary exclusive formula. Ask your veterinarian to see if it’s the right product for your pet.

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PRODUCT DETAILS

ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT Adult Small Dog is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in small breed adult dogs. - High levels of natural fibres help your pet lose weight and avoid regaining weight, while feeling full and satisfied between their regular meals - The balance of nutrients provides optimal intake of proteins, vitamins and minerals to ensure safe weight loss Ask your vet for more information about SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT therapeutic nutrition.

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BENEFITS

Effective Weight Management

Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.

Begging Control

High natural fibre level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.

Specifically Formulated for Small Dogs

Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION