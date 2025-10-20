Satiety Weight Management Small Dog

Feeding Instructions

Feeding Instructions: Individual target weight is determined and then feeding amount established. The recommended daily intake is based on the pet’s ideal weight. The starting ration may need to be adjusted during follow-up visits, based on each individual’s response and the rate of weight loss. An objective of losing 1-3% body weight per week is generally achievable over the first 3 months, and of 0.5-2% afterwards. How is the energy allocation for maintenance after weight loss calculated? Energy requirements to maintain stable body weight after weight loss are lower than those of dogs that have never been obese. Based on current scientific insights (German & al. 2011), our maintenance after weight loss rations are calculated by increasing the weight loss ration by +10%. NOTE: maintenance rations may need to be adjusted based on individual evolution. German AJ & al. Low-maintenance energy requirements of obese dogs after weight loss. British Journal of Nutrition (2011), 106, S93–S96