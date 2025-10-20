Satiety Weight Management Small Dog
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT Adult Small Dog is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in small breed adult dogs.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT Adult Small Dog is precisely formulated for safe and effective weight loss and successful long term weight management in small breed adult dogs. - High levels of natural fibres help your pet lose weight and avoid regaining weight, while feeling full and satisfied between their regular meals - The balance of nutrients provides optimal intake of proteins, vitamins and minerals to ensure safe weight loss Ask your vet for more information about SATIETY WEIGHT MANAGEMENT therapeutic nutrition.
BENEFITS
Effective Weight Management
Provides safe weight loss and helps avoid weight regain. 97% of dogs lost weight in 3 months.
Begging Control
High natural fibre level keeps dogs satisfied between meals. Helps control begging in 83% of dogs during weight loss.
Specifically Formulated for Small Dogs
Adapted formula to meet the specific digestive, dental and urinary sensitivities of small dogs.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|Dog's weight
|Start - dry (g)
|After 4 weeks, if no weight loss achieved - dry (g)
|Maintenance after weight loss - dry (g)
|2kg
|44
|37
|41
|2.5kg
|52
|44
|49
|3kg
|59
|51
|56
|3.5kg
|66
|57
|63
|4kg
|73
|63
|69
|4.5kg
|80
|69
|76
|5kg
|87
|74
|82
|5.5kg
|93
|80
|88
|6kg
|100
|85
|94
|6.5kg
|106
|91
|100
|7kg
|112
|96
|105
|7.5kg
|118
|101
|111
|8kg
|124
|106
|116
|8.5kg
|129
|111
|122
|9kg
|135
|116
|127
|9.5kg
|140
|120
|132
|10kg
|146
|125
|138