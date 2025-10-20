Urinary S/O
Dry Food For Dog
ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O Adult is a complete diet for adult dogs with urinary health concerns. This formula promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals.
PRODUCT DETAILS
ROYAL CANIN® URINARY S/O is a complete diet for adult dogs with urinary health concerns. This formula promotes a urinary environment unfavourable to the formation of both struvite and calcium oxalate crystals. - Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones - Increases the amount of urine your dog produces to help dilute excess minerals that can cause crystals and stones - Relative Super Saturation (RSS) methodology is used to help lower ion concentration in urine, which contributes to stone formation - Reduced level of magnesium helps dissolve pure struvite stones and prevent struvite stones from forming Ask your vet for more information about URINARY S/O therapeutic nutrition.
BENEFITS
Struvite dissolution
Helps dissolve all types of struvite stones.
Low RSS
Helps lower the concentration of ions contributing to crystal formation.
Urine dilution
Urine dilution makes the urine less liable to form struvite and calcium oxalate stones.
Low Magnesium
Reduced level of magnesium, a natural component of struvite crystals.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
|DOG’S
WEIGHT
(kg)
|BODY CONDITION
|THIN
|NORMAL
|OVERWEIGHT
|ADULT DOG
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|grams
|can
|2
|208
|1/2
|183
|1/2
|158
|1/2
|4
|350
|3/4
|308
|3/4
|266
|3/4
|6
|475
|1 + 1/4
|418
|1
|361
|1
|8
|589
|1 + 1/2
|519
|1 + 1/4
|448
|1
|10
|697
|1 + 3/4
|613
|1 + 1/2
|529
|1 + 1/4
|15
|944
|2 + 1/4
|831
|2
|718
|1 + 3/4
|20
|1172
|2 + 3/4
|1031
|2 + 1/2
|890
|2 + 1/4
|25
|1385
|3 + 1/2
|1219
|3
|1053
|2 + 1/2
|30
|1588
|3 + 3/4
|1397
|3 + 1/2
|1207
|3
|35
|1783
|4 + 1/4
|1569
|3 + 3/4
|1355
|3 + 1/4
|40
|1970
|4 + 3/4
|1734
|4 + 1/4
|1498
|3 + 3/4
|45
|2152
|5 + 1/4
|1894
|4 + 1/2
|1636
|4
|50
|2329
|5 + 3/4
|2050
|5
|1770
|4 + 1/4
|55
|2502
|6
|2202
|5 + 1/4
|1902
|4 + 3/4
|60
|2671
|6 + 1/2
|2350
|5 + 3/4
|2030
|5
|70
|2998
|7 + 1/4
|2638
|6 + 1/2
|2279
|5 + 1/2
|80
|3314
|8
|2916
|7
|2519
|6 + 1/4