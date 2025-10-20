Urinary S/O Can

Feeding Instructions

Urinary S/O is a complete dietetic feed for dogs, formulated to dissolve struvite stones and reducing their recurrence through its urine acidifying properties, its low level of magnesium and its restricted level of protein but of high quality. RECOMMENDATIONS: It is recommended that a veterinarian’s opinion be sought before use. Feed Urinary S/O for 5 to 12 weeks for the dissolution of struvite stones and up to 6 months for the reduction of struvite stone recurrence. Then the dog should be re-evaluated regularly by the veterinarian to assess the relevance of a life long recommendation. Water should be available at all times. NOTE: - renal function should be checked before the advice of a new diet.