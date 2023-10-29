Puppy routine Weaning - 1 to 2 months

2. Get them the right puppy food mix

Make sure your puppy has everything they need in their diet. It should be complete and balanced, of high quality and adapted to the weaning period. This is a good time to introduce solid food by serving wet food such as ROYAL CANIN® Starter Mother & Baby Dog soft mousse. At this age, ROYAL CANIN® Puppy Starter is the ideal dry food to accompany the mousse. This duo gives your puppy the benefits of both types of food. Remember to always choose the product that aligns with your dog’s expected adult size, as they all have unique needs. Finally, make sure your puppy always has fresh water accessible.

