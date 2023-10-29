Puppy routine 2 months to adulthood

4. Keep an eye on the scale

When it comes to how much to feed your puppy, follow the directions on the packaging or your vet’s recommendation. Growth is a critical phase and overfeeding can cause obesity which can lead to other health conditions in the long term. Make sure that they eat properly and that they are not underfed, or your puppy won’t have enough of what they need to develop to their full potential. Weigh your puppy regularly to make sure their growth is on the right track — the healthy one. If you use treats to train your puppy, taking some kibble out of their daily portion is the best way to go.