Puppy routine Newborn - 0 to 1 month

5. Don’t forget to deworm them all

Generally, the best time to start the deworming the puppies and their mum is after the second week, as internal parasites can be transferred via breastfeeding. Keep in mind that this timeframe and the process differ from one country to another (plus various dewormers are registered for use at different ages). So, it’s always best to ask your local vet so they can guide you through the process. Better not to take any chances when it comes to your puppies’ health.