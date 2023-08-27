Why is your puppy not eating?

When it comes to feeding puppies, it is usually a pretty easy endeavour because most puppies will gobble down whatever is offered to them. But when a puppy does not eat their food, it can be cause for concern—and there can be many reasons. Some puppies may have dental issues, such as a broken tooth. Others may like their treats so much that they will hold out for them on the off chance you will give them some as a meal.

If your puppy avoids their food bowl for one meal, it's probably not a big deal. But puppies shouldn't go longer than 12 hours without eating. This can make them susceptible to low blood sugar. Small and toy breeds like Pomeranians and Maltese have a faster metabolism than larger dogs like Cocker Spaniels or Dalmatians and as such are more susceptible to low blood sugar dips.

However, every dog is unique, even within the same breed, and puppies don't have the fat reserves of adult dogs.