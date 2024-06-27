Behind every incredible ability, there are unique needs
At Royal Canin, we believe pets are not humans as there’s so much more to them. Each one of them has many unique abilities that require a much deeper understanding. With this idea, we want to highlight how unique they are and how different they are to us.
Fulfilling your dog’s unique health needs
World-leading pet health expertise
50+ years of scientific observation, research, and collaboration to deeply understand your cat's and dog's real health needs.
Nutritional excellence
450+ tailored solutions based on a no-compromise approach to quality.
Trusted by professionals
Lasting relationships with vets, breeders, and other pet specialists to develop unique solutions.
A Walk Out – Unique Abilities
Every dog has their own needs
Because each lifestage comes with specific nutritional needs, we help you find the most adapted food for your dog.
Dog Lifestage
Dog food shouldn’t be one size fits all. That’s why we have created food to suit dogs with unique needs and sensitivities. Our research has determined 5 distinct sizes for dogs, with varying rates of growth. This is why our products are tailored to life stage and size to allow your dog to enjoy their meals and thrive with Royal Canin. We also cater to different sensitivities, e.g. Sensitive Skin Care and Weight Care range.
Dog Breeds
We have collected expert information on the temperament and needs of a range of dog breeds. We have studied breed-specific traits to create precise formulas for your purebred dog. From Chihuahuas to Rottweilers, you’ll find the perfect food for your dog.
Health and Wellbeing Advice
From how your dog’s nutritional needs change with age to common digestive sensitivities, Royal Canin has the answers. Visit our health and wellbeing hub to find advice, articles, and answers to commonly asked questions, written by our experts.