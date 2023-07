With their strong hunting instinct, the American Shorthair will take pleasure in chasing anything that moves. As such, it’s best to keep them apart from other smaller pets to avoid any accidents. However, they normally get along fine with other cats and dogs and usually settle in well to life in the domestic home. Because of their natural intelligence and innate hunting skills, American Shorthairs will enjoy having some toys to play with (if these have a ‘hunting’ element to them so much the better or your curtains may become easy prey...). A scratching post will also help to divert them away from the legs of your best table.