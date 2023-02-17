Friendly, intelligent, and eager to please, the German Shorthaired Pointer is a loving and even-tempered dog. These dogs are patient with children and other dogs; however, their large size means play can be a little too boisterous for younger children.

Athletic and dedicated, German Shorthaired Pointers are robust and versatile hunting dogs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)