Great Anglo-Francais White and Black Hound

These brave, powerful dogs are built to chase down big game like wild boar and roe. Muscular and strong-boned, Great Anglo-Francais White and Black Hounds are as hardy and robust as their kinship to the Gascon Saintongeois would suggest.

The breed population is around 2,000 and some 200 puppies are born every year. They are used in 20 or more roe deer packs and one deer pack. They are friendly dogs that form close relationships with humans and are easy to manage in packs.

Source: key facts and characteristics sourced from Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI)